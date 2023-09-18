Kansas City Chiefs reciever Kadarius Toney and former NFL receiver Antonio Brown have gone back and forth after Toney had an underwhelming Week 1 outing as he dropped several passes in the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Detriot Lions on Sept. 7.

On the "It Is What It Is Show," Brown talked about Toney's drops. Toney then DM'd Brown, telling him to keep his name out of Brown's mouth.

Well, Antonio Brown has now responded on the podcast, and his response was rather polite, which was a change of pace for him:

"I felt like if you just put me in that state of where young players are, you know? So they said at home, you know, they live and breathe and think the game. So, you know, I know usually when players respond to what other people were saying, they react and I just mean that they not really focused.

"So, my whole thing was only like, 'You got a lot of talent, Toney. Let's keep focus, man. Don't worry about what people say. It's not about what people say. It's about what you do. So, man, do your thing.' Shout out to Toney. Stay out of my DM's, man."

Kadarius Toney has a bounce-back game vs. Jaguars

After having five targets and one reception in the Week 1 loss to the Lions, everyone was out for Kadarius Toney. Most people forget that a player is allowed to have a bad game, it was just unfortunate that Toney's came in Week 1 on the biggest stage.

But he didn't let it get him down as he came right back against the Jaguars. In a 17-9 win, he caught all five of his targets for 35 yards in a bounce-back game.

Now, he has to go and do it again in Week 3 as the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

With Andy Reid dialing up the plays, no doubt Kadarius Toney is going to be featured yet again in the offense as Kansas City looks to win its second consecutive game of the season.

