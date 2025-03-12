Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers could join forces in the upcoming days. The veteran quarterback will be released by the New York Jets when the new league year starts on Wednesday, and according to reports, Pittsburgh and the New York Giants are interested in his services.

However, some reports suggest Rodgers to the Steelers is a done deal. Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown reposted an X post of his sports organization, "CTESPN," on Tuesday and claimed that the quarterback already has signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh.

"CTESPN always has it first Deal is finalized… Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh 2 year deal…. #CTESPN most trusted source in all of sports," he wrote on X.

The CTESPN account also tweeted a mockup picture of Rodgers wearing a Steelers jersey with his number on it on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be a major player in the quarterback market. Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are free agents, with Fields having already signed for the New York Jets. Multiple reports indicate that if Pittsburgh does not reach an agreement with Rodgers, Wilson's return is in play.

NFL insider says Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers

The recent rumors about the veteran quarterback say that he could be willing to sign a two-year, $90 million deal with Mike Tomlin's team. On Monday, NBC Sports reporter Mike Florio joined the rumor mill, writing:

"Here's my understanding of what's going on. He wants to play for Pittsburgh. He probably will end up in Pittsburgh. The Giants could still snatch him by making the kind of financial offer that isn't in the same ballpark."

Florio added that this wasn't a big average when compared to the recent quarterback contract extensions that were signed. He said per his sources the two-year deal could come with $40 million guaranteed.

Rodgers finished the 2024 season with 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 3,897 passing yards and 63.0% of completed passes. The Jets struggled for the entirety of the season, finishing 5-12 and firing their front office and coaching staff after a disappointing year. They later announced publicly that they will go in a different direction at quarterback.

