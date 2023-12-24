Antonio Brown makes wild claim of Mason Rudolph sleeping with same woman as ex-Steelers WR

Ever since Antonio Brown's NFL career went South, the former wide receiver has always tried to find a way to remain in the spotlight. Whether it was through his tantrum in his last game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his rapping career or his stint as an owner for Albany Empire, Brown has been shameless in his pursuit of fame.

But his level of absurdness has gone up a little bit lately. For the second time in 12 days, Brown has commented on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, asking the team to play him instead of Mitchell Trubisky. The Steelers have done so recently, and Rudolph led the team to a fantastic 34-11 win on Saturday.

However, the way Antonio Brown commented on Rudolph was weird. The former Steelers wide receiver, who played with Rudolph during the quarterback's first season, suggested that both have had relations with the same woman.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Why is Antonio Brown out of the NFL? Remembering his 2021 season with the Buccaneers

Everyone knew that the wide receiver wasn't the easiest person in the world to deal with, but some teams gave him a pass due to his immense talent. In 2021, there was no way to get over what happened.

Antonio Brown was initially suspended by the NFL after misrepresenting his vaccination status. After suffering a slew of minor injuries, he created the most bizarre scene of the season, taking off his jersey and his shoulder pads on the sideline before running off the field midgame in a Week 17 win against the New York Jets.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him soon after. He never returned to play in the NFL. He bought a National Arena League franchise named the Albany Empire, but he was not able to stay away from problems even with his own team.

He made waves when he said he would suit up for the franchise, but the lack of payments to staff and players made their situation difficult. The league board held a meeting to discuss the situation and ultimately decided that it was time to cut the cord, ending Albany Empire's stint with the NAL.