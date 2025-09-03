  • home icon
  Antonio Brown mocks Bill Belichick's resurfaced video of 24YO GF Jordon Hudson helping 6x Super Bowl winning coach at UNC practice

By Arnold
Modified Sep 03, 2025 11:16 GMT
Antonio Brown mocks Bill Belichick
Antonio Brown mocks Bill Belichick's resurfaced video of 24YO GF Jordon Hudson helping 6x Super Bowl winning coach at UNC practice (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)

Bill Belichick had a tough first game as UNC coach. His team suffered a 48-14 loss to TCU at Kenan Stadium on Monday night, and many began questioning whether the 73-year-old coach is the right fit at North Carolina.

On Tuesday, former NFL wideout Antonio Brown mocked Belichick by posting a resurfaced video of the UNC coach's 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, helping him at the team's practice on the sidelines.

Brown simply added three laughing emojis to the video, which was from April during North Carolina's spring practice camp.

Brown played 12 years in the NFL and was part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that won the Super Bowl in 2021. He also played one game under Belichick's New England Patriots in 2019.

Belichick coached the Patriots for 24 years and won six Super Bowls. He also won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator.

When North Carolina hired Belichick in December 2024, many expected him to be an instant success. However, his tenure at UNC has begun on a disappointing note.

Bill Belichick says his UNC team was outplayed by TCU in 2025 season opener

NCAA Football: North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick - Source: Imagn

After UNC's heavy defeat against TCU, Bill Belichick said that the visitors outplayed his team.

"They outplayed us, outcoached us, and they were just better than we were tonight," Belichick said on Monday. "That's all there was to it. They did a lot more things right than we did."

Belichick also said that his Tar Heels can perform much better than they did against the Horned Frogs.

"We're better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that and prove it," Belichick said. "Nobody's going to do it for us. We're going to have to do it ourselves, and that's what we're going to do."

Belichick's UNC will aim to get its first win of the season on the road against Charlotte on Saturday.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

