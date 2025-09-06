  • home icon
  Antonio Brown mocks Christian McCaffrey with harsh prediction amid 49ers RB's injury scare ahead of Week 1 game vs. Seahawks 

Antonio Brown mocks Christian McCaffrey with harsh prediction amid 49ers RB's injury scare ahead of Week 1 game vs. Seahawks 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 06, 2025 14:57 GMT
Antonio Brown mocks Christian McCaffrey with harsh prediction amid 49ers RB
Antonio Brown mocks Christian McCaffrey with harsh prediction amid 49ers RB's injury scare ahead of Week 1 game vs. Seahawks

Christian McCaffrey’s injury is raising concerns among 49ers fans once again. Just days before the team's first game, he hurt his calf during Thursday’s practice. He didn’t practice on Friday, and now he’s listed as “questionable” for Week 1. That means he might play, but it’s not guaranteed.

After reporter David Lombardi posted the update on X, former Steelers Safety Antonio Brown reposted it and wrote:

“Season ending injury by week 3 loaded…”
McCaffrey had a rough 2024 season. The 49ers WR only played four games because of Achilles tendinitis and a knee sprain. Without McCaffrey, the 49ers stumbled to a 6-11 finish, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Head coach Kyle Shanahan had to rely on backups like Elijah Mitchell, but the run game never clicked the same way.

Even though McCaffrey says he “feels great,” the 49ers are being careful. They know his body has taken a lot of hits, and they don’t want to risk another long-term injury.

Christian McCaffrey signed a two-year, $38 million deal with the 49ers in June 2024, keeping him on the team through the 2027 season. He also got an extra $4 million added to his pay for 2024 and 2025.

To help the team save money, the 49ers lowered his 2024 salary cap hit by more than $7.4 million.

Christian McCaffrey's QB Brock Purdy’s MVP hopes are under pressure

Brock Purdy’s chances of winning MVP could take a hit if Christian McCaffrey stays hurt. CBS Sports says Purdy plays much better when all five of his top teammates, McCaffrey, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, tight end George Kittle and offensive tackle Trent Williams, are healthy. His record is 17 wins and 4 losses with them. But if even one is missing, his record drops to 10 wins and 11 losses.

McCaffrey is the most important piece of that group. If he is out for a while, Purdy will have to do a lot more on his own. That is tough, especially since he’s struggled in close games. When the score is tied or the 49ers are behind, Purdy has thrown nine touchdowns but also 15 interceptions.

Purdy signed a huge five-year deal worth $265 million in May. The team expects him to lead them to the playoffs.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Krutik Jain
