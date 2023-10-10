Antonio Brown has a solution to Lamar Jackson's problems with his wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens. As it mostly the case with the former NFL player, most answers to questions involve himself.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens blew a game that was there for their taking this weekend. That it came against the Pittsburgh Steelers made it even worse. It is never nice to lose to your divisional rivals, but going down 17-10 and failing to get the offence moving particularly hits bad.

One of the reasons they struggled so much was because of the many dropped catches by the receivers. There were at least seven dropped catches by the quarterback's receiving corps. That prompted Antonio Brown to say that the Ravens might need him, even though he does not need them.

He wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Ravens needs AB. AB don’t need the ravens"

Odell Beckham Jr. was supposed to be the answer where Antonio Brown is now inserting himself

The Baltimore Ravens knew even before this season began that one of their weakenesses was with the wide receivers. That is why they chose to go and get Odell Beckham Jr., even though he was out for a season after suffering an injury during his Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams.

In the last game he had just two receptions for 13 yards. His entire season has been a bust so far, despite heightened expectations, and he has a measly 79 yards in three games. He is yet to score a receiving touchdown.

Lamar Jackson did not help himself against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Lamar Jackson wanted big money this offseason and he got it. As a former MVP, it is not ill-deserved. But one statistic stood out. He now has 11 turnovers in the fourth quarter of a single score game or overtime in the last three season, which is the most in the NFL.

He fumbled the ball at the end and also had an interception in the fourth quarter. He finished with 236 passing yards, but no touchdowns and the pick. Lamar Jackson ended with a passer rating of just 65.2.

Against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the whole offense crumbled. Lamar Jackson has to solve his own problems. As for the receivers, there is a good case to make that Antonio Brown will not lose so many passes as the current players on the team. But the Ravens might argue that there is no guarantee that he will not lose his head.