  • Antonio Brown predicts timeline for blockbuster Tyreek Hill-Steelers trade moments after Dolphins WR crashes out on sidelines vs. Colts

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 07, 2025 18:54 GMT
Tyreek Hill's Miami Dolphins were down 20-0 at halftime against the Colts on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who looked great in practice, threw an interception in the first drive of the game.

Then things got worse. On third-and-eight, Tagovailoa threw a high pass to Hill, which was picked off by Colts defender Cam Bynum. On the next drive, Tagovailoa got hit and fumbled the ball. Former Dolphins player Xavien Howard, now with the Colts, recovered it. That led to another Colts touchdown. By the early second quarter, Miami was down 17-0.

Consequently, Hill was furious. Cameras caught him yelling and throwing things on the sideline. Seeing this, Antonio Brown posted a tweet, predicting Hill would be traded to the Steelers by Week 3.

This blow-up didn’t come out of nowhere. It’s been building for months. Hill was stripped of his captain title before the season started. He had been a captain since joining the team.

Previously, Hill said he wanted out of Miami after the Dolphins missed the playoffs in 2024. Hill pulled himself out of the season finale and said in his postgame interview:

“I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but I gotta do what’s best for my career.”
Looking back, Hill joined the Dolphins on March 23, 2022, through a blockbuster trade from the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill missed out on winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs after he was traded to the Dolphins.

Shannon Sharpe humiliates Tua Tagovailoa as Dolphins QB's struggles trigger Tyreek Hill during Week 1 vs. Colts

After Tyreek Hill's viral meltdown on the sidelines during Sunday's Week 1 game versus the Colts, NFL legend Shannon Sharpe did not hold back.

He posted on X during the game, writing:

“Tua has been a train wreck so far against the Colts. Just awful.”

Tagovailoa has had a rough few years with injuries, especially concussions. He has had three confirmed ones in his career and missed games in 2024 after another head injury.

