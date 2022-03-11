ICYMI: "I'm gonna f*** you up" - Antonio Brown recalls his training feud with former Steelers teammate

Antonio Brown has been making headlines since his infamous exit during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets. After an apparent bust-up with head coach Bruce Arians, Brown removed his uniform and exited the field, retreating to the locker room. The Bucs released the star wide receiver soon after the incident.

This wasn't the first fallout in AB's career. He recently spoke about his training feud with a former teammate from his time at the Pittsburgh Steelers. Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, he discussed his relationship with former teammate and co-host of the show, Ryan Clark, who played as a safety for the Steelers from 2006 to 2013.

Clark first made it clear that Brown was not there for publicity and that he wasn't getting paid to speak on the podcast. He admitted to certain mistakes he made when AB was a youngster on the team, formally apologizing in the process as they discussed the situation between them in Pittsburgh.

Clark recalls receiving a text from the wide receiver that said, "Whenever I see you, it's on sight," meaning that if he was to come into contact with Clark, he wouldn't be afraid of a physical altercation with him.

Speaking about their relationship, Brown said:

"Ryan has always been one of my favorite safeties, you know. He's an alpha male. As soon as I got to the team as a young player, he attracted me. 7 on 7, I'd catch a couple of passes he was the type of guy who'd come up to me and be like, 'yo, Imma knock you the f*** out".

Brown continued:

"I'm like, 'yo, Imma f*** you up!' On the field, me and RC always get into it, but it'd never be him. It was always someone, and it would get back to him, you know. He's the safety. He's like the quarterback for the defence, so I never really had a personal problem with him."

Will Antonio Brown ever play in the NFL again?

That's his main aim. First and foremost, he sees himself as a football player, and he wants to play in the NFL again. Whether there will be any takers is another issue, but there's no doubt he possesses talent at the wide receiver position that some teams could use.

In a message to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Brown mentioned him, possibly in an attempt to get some recognition in the hope of maybe signing for a new team. He said:

"The plan is to get back to the game in a position that no one's ever been. Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy that I'm putting out all of this motivation and all of this hard work and encouragement. Maybe he wants to harness some of that energy."

The Cowboys may need some more firepower at the receiver position, especially after reports came out of Dallas that Amari Cooper could be heading out the door. AB will definitely give them a great option at receiver on the field, but some will still have questions about the Super Bowl LV champion.

