Former NFL wide receiver and controversial superstar Antonio Brown is back in the news, and not for good reasons. On March 2, 2023, Brown joined the ownership of the Albany Empire, a professional indoor football team, looking to build and expand the team and league.

Things have been a disaster since Brown has become a partial owner. Due to multiple financial issues and missed payments, Brown and the Empire were kicked out of the entire league today. This was a result of missing Thursday afternoon's deadline.

Independent NFL journalist Dov Kleiman broke down why exactly Brown is being kicked out of the league due to the violations he made.

"Each team is responsible to pay for 1/7 of the league’s operating budget via monthly assessments starting in April. The Empire’s owner, Antonio Brown, was also fined $1,000 for Conduct Detrimental to the League for his recent public comments. Mr. Brown refused to pay that fine.

"Once the league was alerted of Mr Brown’s intentions, an emergency conference call was set up. During the call, it was decided to give the Empire until Thursday at noon to make their payment, after which time the league would be forced to cancel their home game with Jacksonville, and terminate their membership in the National Arena League effective immediately.

"Unfortunately Mr Brown has failed to meet the deadline to his teams required financial obligations, and as a result the league has terminated his membership Agreement."

Brown's ownership has been filled with scandal since his bought the team.



Following the news of AB getting kicked out of the Indoor Football League, fans trolled him in a hilarious fashion. Some knew that he'd endure issues as an owner, while others have pointed to his recent controversies as another reason for his eventual downfall with the Empire.

Here's how fans reacted:

Antonio Brown reacts to being kicked out of the Indoor Football League

Antonio Brown during Carolina Panthers v Pittsburgh Steelers

Following the news of him and the Empire being kicked out of the Indoor Football League, Antonio Brown responded to the news on Twitter. He tweeted the following:

"Major league not minors."

It's unclear what Brown meant in his subliminal message, but it seems as if he's now out of the IFL and NFL for good.

Brown infamously walked off the field during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New York Jets game toward the end of the 2021 season. He has never played in the NFL since.

He retired from the NFL on March 2, 2023, and then unretired the very next month. As of right now, no team appears interested in signing him.

