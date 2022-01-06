"I didn't quit" - Antonio Brown reveals his side of story in stunning tell-all statement

The Antonio Brown saga just hit the fifth quarter.

After throwing his shirt, gloves and shedding his shoulder pads into the stands as he gave the peace sign to fans making his exit during the third quarter of Sunday's 28-24 Buccaneers victory over the New York Jets, Brown has finally given an official statement.

After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stated Antonio Brown was "no longer a Buc."

Through his attorney, Sean Burstyn, Antonio Brown states that he felt he was being forced to play with a severely injured ankle and that was the reason for him storming out of the game.

Here are some of Brown's comments in his statement through his attorney, which can be viewed above in its full entirety:

"I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, 'What's wrong with you? What's wrong with you?' I told him, 'It's my ankle.' But he knew that. It was well-documented and we had discussed it. He then ordered me to get on the field."

According to Brown's statement, Arians became upset when Brown took a seat on the bench during the game. At that point, there appeared to be some type of continued misunderstanding between the two parties.

Brown continued:

"I said, 'Coach, I can't.' He didn't call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, 'YOU'RE DONE!' while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn't play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs."

As always, there are two sides to every story. Although Arians spoke briefly after the game, the Buccaneers have yet to release a statement regarding the comments from Brown via his attorney.

The statement from Brown also included the following:

"I know we were losing to the Jets and that was frustrating for all of us. But I could not make football plays on that ankle. Yes, I walked off the field. But there's a major difference between launching from the line and taking hits, compared to jogging off the field with a rush of emotions going through your mind. I am reflecting on my reaction, but there was a trigger. The trigger was someone telling me that I'm not allowed to feel pain."

"I didn't quit. I was cut. I didn't walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out."

In the statement, Brown acknowledged storming off the field but explained it as a rush of emotion that pales in comparison to playing on an injured ankle.

What's next for Antonio Brown?

The answer to this question remains to be seen at this time. Although head coach Arians stated that Brown was out, the team has yet to officially release him.

It has been reported that the team is consulting with the league to understand the rules and terms as to what can or cannot be done in this unique situation. The team may decide to simply suspend Brown for conduct detrimental to the team, which may possibly keep him from joining another team for the playoffs.

