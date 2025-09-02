Antonio Brown roasts Skip Bayless after NFL analyst’s Bill Belichick's UNC vs TCU prediction backfires

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick's highly anticipated season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs handed the former NFL coach a rude awakening. The Tar Heels were blown away by TCU, contrary to veteran analyst Skip Bayless' prediction.Ahead of Monday's showdown in Chapel Hill, Skip Bayless predicted the Tar Heels would lay down the marker in their season opener against the Horned Frogs.&quot;TCU is about to get blown out. Too much MJ, LT. About to get Mossed,&quot; Bayless predicted.Skip Bayless @RealSkipBaylessLINKTCU is about to get blown out. Too much MJ, LT. About to get Mossed.However, the game ended in a lopsided 48-14 win for TCU. Following the result, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown roasted Bayless for his prediction.&quot;Cracker of the day,&quot; AB wrote on X.AB @AB84LINKCracker of the dayBrown, known by his nickname 'AB' wasn't the only one to take a dig at the prediction as TCU's X (formerly Twitter) handle also mocked the veteran analyst.UNC made a bright start to the game after scoring a touchdown on the opening possession of the game. However, it went downhill from there as the Tar Heels conceded 41 unanswered points to shock the crowd that featured the likes of Michael Jordan, Roy Williams, Lawrence Taylor and Julius Peppers.Bill Belichick remains defiant despite North Carolina's thrashing against TCUAhead of Monday's contest, much of the talk was about Bill Belichick's college football debut as a coach. But the hype around one of the most successful NFL coaches of all time motivated the TCU players.&quot;I think we all felt a little disrespected, maybe, coming in,&quot; TCU coach Sean Dykes said after the game. &quot;There was a lot of conversation and none of it was about us. I think we all were highly motivated. Our players were certainly excited to play.&quot;Despite a 34-point loss in front of nearly 50,000 people, Bill Belichick remains defiant about his team amid questions over North Carolina's talent pool.“We’re better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that and prove it,” Belichick said. “Nobody’s going to do it for us. We’re going to have to do it ourselves, and that’s what we’re going to do.”Belichick and the Tar Heels will be out to prove the doubters wrong when they take on rivals, the Charlotte 49ers on Sunday.