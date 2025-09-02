  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Antonio Brown roasts Skip Bayless after NFL analyst’s Bill Belichick's UNC vs TCU prediction backfires

Antonio Brown roasts Skip Bayless after NFL analyst’s Bill Belichick's UNC vs TCU prediction backfires

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 02, 2025 15:38 GMT
NFL: SEP 15 Patriots at Dolphins - Source: Getty
Antonio Brown roasts Skip Bayless after NFL analyst’s Bill Belichick's UNC vs TCU prediction backfires - Source: Getty

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick's highly anticipated season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs handed the former NFL coach a rude awakening. The Tar Heels were blown away by TCU, contrary to veteran analyst Skip Bayless' prediction.

Ad

Ahead of Monday's showdown in Chapel Hill, Skip Bayless predicted the Tar Heels would lay down the marker in their season opener against the Horned Frogs.

"TCU is about to get blown out. Too much MJ, LT. About to get Mossed," Bayless predicted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, the game ended in a lopsided 48-14 win for TCU. Following the result, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown roasted Bayless for his prediction.

"Cracker of the day," AB wrote on X.
Ad

Brown, known by his nickname 'AB' wasn't the only one to take a dig at the prediction as TCU's X (formerly Twitter) handle also mocked the veteran analyst.

Ad

UNC made a bright start to the game after scoring a touchdown on the opening possession of the game. However, it went downhill from there as the Tar Heels conceded 41 unanswered points to shock the crowd that featured the likes of Michael Jordan, Roy Williams, Lawrence Taylor and Julius Peppers.

Bill Belichick remains defiant despite North Carolina's thrashing against TCU

Ahead of Monday's contest, much of the talk was about Bill Belichick's college football debut as a coach. But the hype around one of the most successful NFL coaches of all time motivated the TCU players.

Ad
"I think we all felt a little disrespected, maybe, coming in," TCU coach Sean Dykes said after the game. "There was a lot of conversation and none of it was about us. I think we all were highly motivated. Our players were certainly excited to play."

Despite a 34-point loss in front of nearly 50,000 people, Bill Belichick remains defiant about his team amid questions over North Carolina's talent pool.

Ad
“We’re better than what we were tonight, but we have to go out there and show that and prove it,” Belichick said. “Nobody’s going to do it for us. We’re going to have to do it ourselves, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Belichick and the Tar Heels will be out to prove the doubters wrong when they take on rivals, the Charlotte 49ers on Sunday.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

North Carolina Tar Heels Fans? Check out the latest North Carolina Tar Heels depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications