Antonio Brown’s new baby’s mother Cydney Moreau shows off tennis glam in white mini skirt & halter top 2 days after ex-Steelers WR posts son Ace’s pic

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 02, 2025 04:44 GMT
Antonio Brown&rsquo;s new baby&rsquo;s mother Cydney Moreau
Antonio Brown’s new baby’s mother Cydney Moreau (Image Source: Getty)

Antonio Brown's youngest baby's mother, Cydney Moreau, caught people's attention as she shared pictures from the tennis court on social media.

On Monday, the model posted a few photos on her Instagram stories, posed on the tennis court in a stunning outfit, and also shared a reel giving a closer look at her outfit.

She collaborated with Athluna and shared a promotional reel.

"@shop_athluna Cydney15 for 15% off #athlunapartner #athluna #tennislooks," she wrote.

Cydney Moreau wore a halter top with white lines, which she paired with a mini white skirt. She kept her hair open and completed the outfit with black shoes.

Moreau’s post came two days after the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver shared a picture of his son Ace on social media. Last week, the former NFL star shared an adorable picture of his baby playing on a beach. He didn't write any caption.

Antonio Brown has welcomed his seventh child with Cydney Moreau. They were blessed with a baby last year. On July 21, Moreau shared a heartfelt post on Ace’s first birthday. She posted several pictures of the baby boy and wrote a heartfelt caption.

"HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY ACE!!!! 🎉 @aceeanthonyy. This past year with him has been the greatest gift. Im so proud to be Ace’s mom. Watching him grow has changed me forever. Thank you God for Ace! #ACEDAY," Moreau wrote.
Antonio Brown's baby mother, Cydney Moreau, impresses in blue swimwear

Antonio Brown's baby mother, Cydney Moreau, shared a few glamorous pictures on Instagram on Aug. 22. She wore a blue bikini with yellow lines.

Moreau shared several pictures flaunting her abs in the snaps.

Earlier this year, in March, Antonio Brown’s baby mother, Cydney Moreau, made the headlines after the ex-NFL star shared a screenshot of his conversation with her on X.

Moreau had asked for some financial help from the NFL star and texted him about the same. However, in response, Brown rejected her request with a disrespectful message.

"F*ck u b*tch, go s**k d*ck", he wrote.
"Ace lives under my roof. You have obligation to help Antonio," Moreau replied.

The NFL star shared the screenshot of this conversation on X with a caption:

"They just be wanting me to see my sons not raise em using my sons ♟️ pawn for rent money…"

Antonio Brown is the father of seven kids, whom he welcomed with four different women.

