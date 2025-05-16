Antonio Brown sends message to Shilo Sanders after Cam Newton exposes ex-Steelers All-Pro getting clamped by Coach Prime's son

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has responded to former QB Cam Newton after the latter outlined how Shilo Sanders, the son of Coach Prime Deion Sanders, had shut down Brown in some one on one routes in the past.

Ad

In a post to the social media platform X on Thursday, Brown responded to Newton and outlined how he had nothing but respect and appreciation for Shilo Sanders.

"Always only wishin good luck to him & motivation he going be great player.. gotta earn it just need rearrange his top safety list Responded in under 24 🎩." Brown stated on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shilo was undrafted and not selected in the 2025 NFL Draft this past April. However, he later signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Despite not being picked in the selection process, Sanders has the ability to make an impact at the National Football League level in the future.

For the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, Sanders had 67 total tackles, 45 solo tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. Once a top NFL prospect, Sanders has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play over the past couple of seasons, something that has negatively impacted his draft stock.

Ad

Will Shilo Sanders play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025?

At this time, it seems unlikely that Sanders will play a prominent role for the Buccaneers in 2025. According to ESPN, Sanders is currently the No. 4 strong safety on the Buccaneers defensive unit. He is behind Antoine Winfield Jr., Rashad Wisdom, and J.J. Roberts, something that makes his chances of playing next year unlikely.

Winfield is one of the best safeties in the entire league and is only 26 years of age. He struggled with injuries in 2024 (featuring in only nine regular season contests), however, was dominant in 2023 when he was at full health for Tampa Bay. In 2023, he had 122 total tackles, 76 solo tackles, six sacks, six forced fumbles, and three interceptions. As a result, it does not seem likely that Sanders will play a starting role for the Buccaneers in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place