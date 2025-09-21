"That dude is such an idiot": Antonio Brown slams Ryan Clark's "IT" factor take on Ashton Jeanty

Antonio Brown has been out of the league for nearly half a decade, but he still keeps an eye on the sports world, routinely commenting on takes on X. Continuing the pattern, he has done so again, this time taking aim at NFL analyst Ryan Clark. Clark raised questions about Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty on a Friday, Sept. 19 edition of &quot;First Take&quot; clip posted online by X account Dov Kleiman.In response to those questions, Brown called the analyst a name that insulted his intelligence. Here's what Clark had to say about Jeanty that drew out the response from Brown:&quot;What's Ashton Jeanty's 'It' factor? Because when you got it, you got it, and it pops. ... To me, Ashton Jeanty doesn't have that pop, doesn't have that thing that makes him different, and I don't believe it's load management. I believe it's production-based.&quot;Brown responded, calling Clark an &quot;idiot.&quot;&quot;That dude is such an idiot lol,&quot; Brown posted.Antonio Brown appears to side with the college production over the NFL showcase for Jeanty, as the new Raiders running back failed to produce a 50-yard rushing game in his first two starts. While his production has been lacking in the NFL to start his career, his college production was off the charts.Jeanty led the FBS in rushing yards and attempts in 2024. He also led the Mountain West Conference in rushing touchdowns in 2024 and in rushing attempts and rushing yards in 2023.Antonio Brown compliments different Raiders star than Ashton JeantyAntonio Brown at Buccaneers at Jets - Source: GettyThe former wide receiver appears to be paying extra close attention to the Las Vegas Raiders at the moment. About one hour after defending Ashton Jeanty from Ryan Clark's questioning, he posted a response to something Raiders star Maxx Crosby posted back in March.On Mar. 11, 2025, Crosby posted a picture of himself driving what appeared to be a Tesla vehicle, celebrating half a decade of being sober. Antonio Brown, in turn, brought up COVID-19.&quot;5 Years Sober. God Is Great,&quot; Crosby posted, including eagle and diamond emojis.&quot;You STOPPED drinking when Covid hit? That’s amazing. Not even joking,&quot; Brown responded.It is unclear how Brown stumbled upon a post from Crosby from March. It is possible the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was scrolling on the &quot;For You&quot; page on X, which populates based on how one uses the application, but it is quite rare for such an old post to get recycled.Either way, it suggests that Antonio Brown is potentially uniquely interested in a Raiders organization that has Tom Brady, his former quarterback, as a minority owner.