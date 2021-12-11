"Antonio Brown is probably going to end up in Canton" - Shannon Sharpe believes Buccaneers WR will end up as a HOFer

Few players in the NFL have split the fanbase like Antonio Brown has in his career. Small in stature but on the field, Brown is absolutely electric. He made his name with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being drafted at pick #195 in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Despite his on-field supremacy over just about every defensive player, Brown's off-field issues have followed him wherever he goes. Despite this though, former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens tight end Shannon Sharpe, who is co-host of Fox Sports Undisputed with Skip Bayless, said that Brown is more than likely headed to Canton once he retires.

"AB was an All-Decade player," Sharpe said.

"AB is probably going to end up in Canton at some point in time once he hangs those cleats."

Brown a future Hall of Famer?

Throughout his career, Antonio Brown has been insanely productive. In his nine years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown racked up over 1,000 receiving yards seven times.

His best return came in 2015. Brown had a monster 193 targets for the year, catching 136 passes for 1,834 receiving yards and ten touchdowns and averaged 114.6 yards a game.

Brown was part of what was called the "Three B's" with the Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown were the three-headed monster that few teams could stop.

During his stint with the Steelers, Brown was one of the best receivers in the NFL. In his 130 games for Pittsburgh, of which he started 103, Brown totaled 11,207 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns.

In 2019, Brown moved on to the New England Patriots, where he had only played one game, before once again, his off-field issues came to a head and seemingly ruined his shot at playing with Tom Brady.

However, in 2020, Brown was reunited with Brady, this time in Tampa Bay, and was activated on November 3. For the most part, Brown kept his off-field issues in check and helped the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2021, Brown signed a one-year deal to return to the Buccaneers but an ankle injury has hampered his production this season. When his fake vaccination card fiasco surfaced, Brown was suspended for three games by the NFL again as his off-field issues continued to plague his career.

Regardless of what his situation is off the field, no one can argue that Brown's production on the field is of Hall of Famer caliber, and when he retires it will be interesting to see if he does in fact get that exclusive gold jacket in Canton.

