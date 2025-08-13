Antonio Brown takes aim at Travis Kelce with offensive slur after Chiefs TE poses shirtless for GQ photoshoot

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is the cover star for GQ magazine's September edition. Kelce's pictures from the shoot for the magazine cover went viral recently, and the popular culture portal, Pop Crave, posted a photograph from this shoot on X on Monday night.Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown quoted the post on X and took aim at Kelce with an offensive slur. The former perennial Pro Bowler wrote,&quot;Fa***t of the Year nominee…&quot;This isn't the first time that Brown has taken aim at Kelce through a social media post. In 2024, the two-time NFL receptions leader targeted the three-time Super Bowl champion and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The retired wideout wrote,&quot;Travis Kelce needs some black p****. Bro washed.&quot;AB @AB84LINKTravis Kelce needs some black pussy Bro Washed #CTESPNIt is important to note here that Kelce led the Chiefs in receiving yards and receptions in the 2024 regular season, and while Xavier Worthy led the team in these two statistics in the playoffs, the three-time Super Bowl winner played his part in helping the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LIX, where they ultimately lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.As for Antonio Brown, he's not played in the NFL since the 2021 season. His last act on the NFL Gridiron was when he took off his jersey and shoulder pads and stormed off the field while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets in January 2022.Travis Kelce gearing up for potential swansong with ChiefsThere were rumors of Travis Kelce retiring from football after the Chiefs' blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl. The Chiefs found little joy in the game as Nick Sirianni and his team dominated and took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy.However, Kelce has opted to continue playing in the 2025 season. This season could be the future Hall of Famer’s last season in the NFL. He remains one of Patrick Mahomes's most dangerous weapons in a solid Chiefs offense.In an article for Athlon Sports, Rodney Knuppel reported that Kelce said:&quot;I still feel like I can do it, and I wanted to give myself that full focus. When I looked back at the year and how I prepared, it is not like I was doing it wrong, but I want to give it everything.&quot;&quot;When you get older, you start to figure things out differently,&quot; the ten-time Pro-Bowler said. &quot;Your body does not respond like it used to. You have to focus more on preparation and recovery. During the week, you need a plan to get back to 100%. Thinking about all that, I just did not want to leave anything on the table.&quot;Kelce and the Chiefs start the 2025 regular season with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. They'll look to make another deep postseason run and potentially send off Kelce in style at Levi's Stadium in February 2026.