Antonio Brown takes brutal shots at Keeta Vaccaro as Tyreek Hill’s messy divorce with ex-wife explodes into $500K disaster

Tyreek Hill's ugly divorce with Keeta Vaccaro has drawn a lot of attention in recent hours, including from Antonio Brown. Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 7, the day after police showed up after reports of an "assault in progress" at the couple's 35th-floor apartment.

Ahead of his fourth season with the Miami Dolphins, when pressure is already mounting on him, Hill received major news regarding his pricey divorce process. According to court filings obtained by Daily Mail, Hill will have to disburse a huge amount of money as part of his divorce verdict.

"He's paying his estranged wife between $20,000 and $50,000 per month in 'spending money' on top of a one-off check for $500,000.

"She's getting a further $457,517 towards her legal fees, $100,000 to spend on a new car and exclusive use of their former marital home, a $5.5million waterfront condo in Miami with Hill picking up the tab for the mortgage, insurance, utilities and internet."

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown reacted to this news on social media, sending a short but strong message criticizing Miami women.

"Them Miami H**s Will Get You Everytime…" Brown tweeted.

AB @AB84 Them Miami H**s Will Get You Everytime…

This is only the beginning of the process, as Hill would have more money to pay. These numbers are intended to help Vaccaro and her daughter, Capri, continue with their lifestyle while the official settlement arrives. This could be worth millions.

Antonio Brown stays popular on social media amid an attempted murder arrest warrant issued against him. The former Pittsburgh Steelers fled the country days before the police issued the warrant, and it's unclear if he'll ever be back in the United States.

Antonio Brown takes a jab at Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs' after marriage proposal to Taylor Swift

Antonio Brown is up to date with all the big moments happening around the NFL. Besides taking a shot at Keeta Vaccaro, the retired wide receiver reacted to Travis Kelce's marriage proposal to Taylor Swift on Tuesday.

As usual, he took to X to express his opinion, claiming that the proposal would have happened sooner if the Philadelphia Eagles hadn't dominated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

“Travis was 100% gonna propose after the last Super Bowl but they got their teeth kicked in lmao,” Brown posted Wednesday on X.

AB @AB84 Travis was 100% gonna propose after the last Super Bowl but they got their teeth kicked in lmao

The 2025 season is around the corner and fans have already seen huge off-field moments.

