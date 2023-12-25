The struggles continue to be real for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The offense is a far cry from previous years, with no wide receivers getting open, the offensive line struggling to open up avenues for the running game, and the quarterback forcing too much to compensate for their lack of quality weapons.

At this point of the season, there's basically no attainable help. The trade deadline was two months ago, and if a wide receiver is available in December, then maybe he's just not good anyway. Or maybe he has just burned his chances around the league, which brings us to - you got it right - Antonio Brown.

During Monday's painful display from the Chiefs wide receivers against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, the former Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tweeted that Kansas City should be "begging" for him to sign with them:

Why is Antonio Brown out of the NFL? Remembering his 2021 season with the Buccaneers

Everyone knew that the wide receiver wasn't the easiest person in the world to deal with, but some teams gave him a pass due to his immense talent. In 2021, there was no way to get over what happened.

Antonio Brown was initially suspended by the NFL after misrepresenting his vaccination status. After suffering a slew of minor injuries, he created the most bizarre scene of the season, taking off his jersey and his shoulder pads on the sideline before running off the field midgame in a Week 17 win against the New York Jets.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him soon after. He never returned to play in the NFL.

Travis Kelce: the lone great receiving weapon for Patrick Mahomes in 2023

This has been a disappointing season for whoever thought the Chiefs could survive with such a young receiving group and Patrick Mahomes under center. It's clear that the plan has failed, but even worse, they ran out of time to fix this mess outside the building with the trade deadline.

The only player who has been effective as a receiver is not even a wide receiver itself. Travis Kelce leads the team with 924 yards and five touchdowns, but the best wide receiver, Rashee Rice, has just 754 yards and seven touchdowns. This isn't nearly good enough for a team that's a Super Bowl contender with Patrick Mahomes under center.

