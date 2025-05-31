Antonio Brown takes jab at Patriots owner Robert Kraft over infamous massage parlor sex charge

Former NFL wideout Antonio Brown took a cheeky dig at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft regarding his infamous massage parlour sex charge from February 2019. On Friday, Brown saw a video of a competition at the Massage Championship World Tour event.

When comedian Theo Von added a quote-tweet about the video, Brown responded with a jibe at Kraft.

"Type sh*t," Von quote-tweeted on the video.

"Where the Robert Kraft special at tho?" Brown tweeted in response to Von.

In February 2019, Kraft was charged after a video allegedly showed him paying for sex at a massage parlor. The Patriots' owner was accused of paying for sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day spa in Jupiter, Florida, on consecutive days in January.

According to reports, Kraft was one of more than 25 people arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation that lasted for over a month, which police said spanned from China to Florida.

Kraft denied the allegations of soliciting prostitution, but issued an apology for his actions, which "hurt" his family and Patriots fans. The video recordings, which were the only proof in the case, were not made public.

In September 2020, Florida prosecutors dropped the misdemeanor charge against Kraft. In July 2021, a Florida judge ruled that the videos, which allegedly showed Kraft and others paying for sex acts at the massage parlors, would be returned to prosecutors for destruction.

Antonio Brown's brief stint at Robert Kraft's New England Patriots

Antonio Brown signed for the Patriots on Sept. 7, 2019, which was the same day after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders one week into the regular season. He inked a one-year, $15 million deal with the Patriots, which included a $9 million signing bonus.

Although Brown was accused of sexual and personal misconduct, he trained with the Patriots at the start of the season. However, on Sept. 20, the Patriots released Brown after the wideout reportedly sent intimidating text messages to one of his accusers.

Brown played just one game for the Patriots, in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins, posting 56 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

