Antonio Brown takes shot at Russell Wilson with Future diss after Broncos QB's benching

Russell Wilson's future with the Denver Broncos is dicey and Antonio Brown decided to join in to take shots at the quarterback. Now, one thing the Broncos player has been widely praised for during this time is his composure and class. That is something that has never been asked of the former NFL wide receiver, though.

And accordingly, Antonio Brown decided not talk about Russell Wilson's performances but invoked the rapper Future in his social media comments. The performer was engaged to the quarterback's wife Ciara in 2013, before she broke it off citing his alleged infedility in 2014.

And the former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver thought that bringing that up, even as a tangent, was the right way to take shots at the Denver star. He went on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote,

"Niggas going out... Like Russell Wilson... I got a big... Future"

Antonio Brown's conduct expected, but Sean Payton's reported Future dig towards Russell Wilson is sad

At this point, anything Antonio Brown says is not a surprise. He went after Tom Brady's ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, when they divorced, going so far as to post a morphed picture of her. This is after the GOAT rescued him from the purgatory by giving him a chance to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, Antonio Brown saying anything crass about Russell Wilson and his wife was almost expected. But what was surprising is seeing Sean Payton reportedly taking the same route.

The Broncos head coach has been widely criticized for blaming his quarterback throughout the season, even when he was playing well and it was the defense that was giving up points. And the excuse about the star's contract situation does not sit well with many observers because Sean Payton is being paid around $18 million per year, based on previous reports.

But what has been beyond the pale is the coach using Future's songs before and after making his decision to bench Russell Wilson.

It has been a decade since Future was with Ciara and for anyone to bring that up is unfair. Sean Payton certainly will agree with that because around the same time, in 2012, he was serving a suspension for the New Orleans Saints bounty scandal. Just as the head coach would like people to talk about the present and not his past, his quarterback should certainly hope that it applies to his wife as well. To expect that of Antonio Brown, though, seems too high a hope.