Antonio Brown takes shot at Travis Kelce with “GAY” label as Cracker Barrel ditches its classic logo after 48 years

The new Cracker Barrel logo isn’t all that enticing to at least one former NFL star. Rarely short on words, Antonio Brown had just one word to say on X regarding the popular American store changing its image.On his X account, the former Super Bowl champion with the Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted the famous logo, adding a picture of Travis Kelce and saying the image was:“GAY.”The popular American brand had its previous logo for 48 years before the CEO decided it was time to make a change to something simpler.This isn’t the first time that Brown has targeted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, saying in September 2024 that:“Travis Kelce needs some black pu***. Bro washed.”Even when he’s not on the field, Kelce makes headlines, appearing in numerous TV commercials, while he’s often talked about in entertainment magazines because of his relationship with Taylor Swift. He even made a cameo appearance in the Netflix movie “Happy Gilmore 2.”He is preparing to play what many anticipate to be his final season in the NFL, the 13th for the All-Pro tight end that many believe will be a first ballot Hall of Famer when his career comes to a close.The Chiefs have been to the last three Super Bowls and can equal the Buffalo Bills for most consecutive appearances in the big game (four) should they make it again this season. They will open their regular season in Brazil at Corinthians Arena on September 5 when they battle their AFC West rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.Kelce is ready to settle downWhile there’s widespread speculation that Travis Kelce will hang up his cleats at the end of the 2025 campaign, there may soon be wedding bells in his future as well.US Weekly reported this week that the Chiefs’ tight end and pop superstar Taylor Swift could be ready to settle down and tie the knot.“Taylor and Travis have settled into a real rhythm as a couple, and the more time they spend together, the more they realize how aligned they are,” a source told the magazine.The two have been dating publicly since the 2023 season, with Swift often spotted in a Chiefs box at Arrowhead with Kelce’s mother, Donna.Both Swift and Kelce have had more time to spend with one another of late, with Kelce off for months since the Super Bowl ended in February. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s Eras tour wrapped up in December.