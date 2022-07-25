"Idk what bars you listen too, but this was garbage" - Antonio Brown trolled mercilessly for peculiar performance at music concert

Antonio Brown made a name for himself as one of the best wide receivers to play in the NFL. He made four All-Pro teams and played alongside NFL great Tom Brady for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers respectively. Brown's downward trajectory is surprising just because of how lethal he can still be offensively on his day.

Brown is a free agent in 2022 after walking off the field mid-game against the New York Jets. The wide receiver reportedly had a rift with coach Bruce Arians and was later released.

Antonio Brown performs at Rolling Loud music concert

Brown, who once starred for the Pittsburgh Steelers with star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, went viral for his music performance on Saturday. NFL fans didn't enjoy the performance at all.

Antonio Brown started rap career after Buccaneers fallout

Brown's rap career has mixed reviews on social media. He reportedly teamed up with hip-hop star Kanye West earlier this year. The 34-year-old star performed at Rolling Loud Miami, one of the premier music events in the country. Their roster includes big names like Playboi Carti, Future, Kanye West, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby.

Brown took to Twitter on Sunday, posting a picture of his performance:

AB @AB84 I’m not going to stop until I’m one of the biggest artists in the world I’m not going to stop until I’m one of the biggest artists in the world 🌎🐝 https://t.co/9Olr0SSQJe

The two-time Super Bowl champion released his debut single “Whole Lotta Money” in January 2020.

Following the release, Brown was embroiled in online rift with YouTube personality Logan Paul. Just days later, Paul released “Going Broke,” a diss track aimed at the NFL star.

Brown went to the studio again and released another single "Pit Not The Palace" after his infamous incident against the Jets. Since then, Brown has featured in music videos with Kanye and expressed desire to return to Steelers, which didn't materialize.

