"Just wanna retire a Steeler" - Antonio Brown makes homecoming wish

Antonio Brown played the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and would like to retire with the team. The free-agent wide receiver took to Twitter to tweet about his desire to end his career with Pittsburgh. He clarified that he did not wish to play, only retire as a Steeler.

Brown wrote:

"Just wana Retire A Steeler."

AB @AB84 Just wanna Retire A Steeler Just wanna Retire A Steeler

In another tweet, Brown wrote:

"Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear."

AB @AB84 Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear

The former sixth-round pick of the Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft pushed for a trade out from Pittsburgh to the then-Oakland Raiders. The trade came after the receiver openly criticized the franchise following the 2018 season.

The problems between the Steelers and the wideout began when the NFL suspended him for the team's final 2018 regular-season game after he was absent from practice in the time leading up to the game against their AFC North rivals Cincinnati Bengals.

The four-time All-Pro's ugly departure from the franchise has concealed his dominance on the football field during his time with Pittsburgh. In the 2014 and 2017 seasons, he led the league in receiving yards with 1,698 yards in 2014 and 1,533 yards in 2017.

Between 2013 and 2018, the receiver had 9,145 yards receiving, the most of any player between those years. He also had the most touchdown catches (67) and receptions (686) during that period.

He finished with 837 receptions, 11,207 receiving yards, and 74 touchdown catches in his nine seasons with the Steelers.

The seven-time Pro Bowler ranks second behind receiver Hines Ward for the most receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches all-time in Steelers history.

Antonio Brown’s NFL career after Pittsburgh

Brown as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Following his trade from the Steelers, Brown went to the Raiders but never played a down in a regular-season game for the team and was later released. He found a home with the New England Patriots when he signed in April 2019, playing in just one game during the 2019 season.

Once the Patriots cut him, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed the wideout as a free agent in 2020. That season, he had 45 receptions, 483 yards receiving, and four touchdowns. He also won his only Super Bowl ring as the Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown played in seven games for Tampa Bay last season and was later released after dramatically exiting during the team’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Time will tell if the 33-year-old will get his wish to retire as a member of the Steelers.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Antonio Brown retire as Pittsburgh Steeler? Yes No 2 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht