  • Antonio Gibson's wife Victoria wants credit for Stefon Diggs' dance celebration while cheering for Patriots on SNF

Antonio Gibson's wife Victoria wants credit for Stefon Diggs' dance celebration while cheering for Patriots on SNF

By Ankita Yadav

Modified Oct 06, 2025 10:32 GMT

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 06, 2025 10:32 GMT
Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson's wife Victoria and Stefon Diggs (Image Source: Getty and Instagram/@yoyotor)

Antonio Gibson's wife, Victoria, opened up about Stefon Diggs' victory celebration dance. In the Week 5 matchup on Sunday, the New England Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills.

New England defeated the Bills 23-20 to register their third win of the season. Following the game, the Patriots shared a picture of Diggs’ dance move on their Instagram account. Victoria reshared the post on her social media handle and in the caption, said that it’s her dance.

"That's my celi dance," she wrote.
Antonio Gibson's wife, Victoria, wants credit for Stefon Diggs' dance celebration (IG/@yoyotor)
Antonio Gibson's wife, Victoria, wants credit for Stefon Diggs' dance celebration (IG/@yoyotor)

She also shared a video of her dance on Instagram on Sunday, celebrating the Patriots' win. She penned a caption thanking fans for their support of her husband and cheered for the team.

"Thank you for all of your prayers for my husband and our family! 🙏We are so blessed to be a part of this team and family! ❤️💙🤍 had this celi prepared in my drafts," she wrote.
Antonio Gibson's wife danced in an oversized white t-shirt with a bikini print, paired with matching shoes.

Gibson is playing his second season for the Patriots, and after five matchups this season, he rushed for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Against the Bills, Diggs recorded 146 yards in receiving.

Antonio Gibson’s wife, Victoria, announces a "Giveaway"

Antonio Gibson's wife, Victoria, who has around 110,000 followers on Instagram, has announced a giveaway for her fans. She shared a hilarious reel of herself dancing in an oversized, long white T-shirt. In the caption, she shared the details about the contest.

Fans can enter by following her on social media and then liking and sharing the reel and also her "last post." Next, the fans need to post their "best styled by me game day" outfit.

"It can be what you’d wear to support your team, or an outfit you’d style for your partner, sibling, friend, or that one cousin who swears they have “style,' she wrote.
The last step involved people tagging her to show their appreciation for her "masterpiece." Victoria also has gifts for the winners.

"Four winners will get a BIG Patriots hat gifted by Noggin Boss 🏆 And one top pick will also receive a signed Antonio Gibson jersey — double whammy!" she added.

The result of the giveaway would be announced on Sunday when the Patriots play their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints. The team is looking for its third straight win of the season, having previously defeated the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 and the Bills in Week 5.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Ribin Peter
