"Antonio Pierce isn’t smart after all" - Raiders hiring Luke Getsy as OC has fans in disbelief

The Las Vegas Raiders have a new man, who will compose their offense, but it is not the expected one. On Saturday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the AFC West franchise was hiring former Chicago Bears assistant Luke Getsy as its new offensive coordinator.

The news comes as a surprise since previous reports had previously indicated former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as the favorite to land the role.

Luke Getsy had been fired last month amidst a massive reshuffling of personnel within the Bears organization as it ponders the future of Justin Fields. With the Raiders, he faces a QB problem as well.

Jimmy Garoppolo was initially thought to be the savior of the franchise given his successful rin in San Francisco, only to be benched for rookie Aidan O' Connell after leading the league in interceptions halfway through the season.

Luke Getsy's hire goes against Antonio Pierce's '24 points' requirement

When people think of Luke Getsy, they will first think of Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears. The young quarterback had a breakout performance in Getsy's first season as the offensive coordinator. Fields became just the third player at his position to rush for over a thousand yards, even as his team struggled to a division-worst 4-13 record.

Then, in 2023-24, the Bears went 7-10 - an improved record that also saw them briefly in the playoff picture. However, it was arguably in spite of the offense, as Fields and company struggled to improve, averaging only 21.2 PPG against 19.2 in 2022, leading to Getsy’s firing.

And those struggles will compromise Antonio Pierce’s vision of what he wants the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense to eventually become. During his introductory press conference, he had said “Minimum 24 points” when describing what he expected of his new OC.

If the Raiders failed to average even 20 points under the old coaching regime, what more can they expect under an offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, who failed to do the same in his old team?