With Antonio Pierce officially calling the shots for the Las Vegas Raiders, he is invested in leading the franchise to more success. Therefore, he understands that figuring out their quarterback situation will boost their winning chances.

That’s why he wants a long-term solution behind center. Pierce shared with the media before the NFL Scouting Combine:

“You don’t want to put a Band-Aid at that position. That’s old, man. I think the Raiders, we’ve seen that enough in this organization.”

The new Raiders head coach then described the one trait he’d like from their quarterback.

“I just want a leader. I want a guy that can lead, that wants to compete. I want a guy that’s not afraid of a challenge because this is a big challenge that we have in front of us. We’ve got the World Champs in our division again. You know what you have to deal with each and every year as long as you have Patrick Mahomes in our division.”

Aside from facing the Kansas City Chiefs at least twice every season, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders must compete with the Los Angeles Chargers. Jim Harbaugh is now at the Chargers’ helm and has a track record of turning struggling teams into winners.

Likewise, the Denver Broncos barely missed the playoffs last season and might move on from Russell Wilson. Drafting a quarterback could be in their sights after potentially shedding Russell’s massive five-year, $242.5 million contract extension.

Will Antonio Pierce and the Raiders move up the draft board?

The Las Vegas Raiders have the 13th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. While it’s still a favorable position to land a quarterback, he may not be the player Antonio Pierce wants. After all, five teams might select a play-caller before the Raiders go on the clock.

The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots may pick QBs with the first three selections. The Minnesota Vikings could go that route if they don’t bring Kirk Cousins back, and the Broncos could follow suit to replace Wilson.

Therefore, moving up the draft board is logical to guarantee they will get the right player. Aside from a quarterback who is a leader, Antonio Pierce added:

“I want to go with a proven winner. And somebody that knows what it’s like to grind and go through some adversity.”

Getting a quarterback with a winning mentality could rub off on a franchise that has mostly struggled over the past three decades. The Raiders haven’t won a Super Bowl since January 1984, and last won a playoff game in 2002. Worst yet, they’ve only had two playoff appearances since 2003, ending in Wild Card Round defeats.

Meanwhile, they went through a revolving door of quarterbacks last season after letting Derek Carr sign with the New Orleans Saints. Aidan O’Connell took over from the struggling Jimmy Garoppolo, while Brian Hoyer started one game.