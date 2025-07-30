  • home icon
  "Any hate, disrespect is utter bullsh*t": Aaron Rodgers makes feelings known about Mike Tomlin after signing with Steelers

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 30, 2025
&quot;Any hate, disrespect is utter bullsh*t&quot;: Aaron Rodgers makes feelings known about Mike Tomlin after signing with Steelers (Credits: IMAGN)
Aaron Rodgers is set to play with another iconic franchise in the NFL, his third after the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets, respectively. On the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers, 41, will play under Mike Tomlin, one of the most respected coaches in the league.

Rodgers spent time with the coach before signing with the AFC North team on a one-year deal, staying in touch with him during his process. Now that they're finally working together, the four-time NFL MVP has nothing but good things to say about his new coach.

During a Wednesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when talking about the veteran coach.

"Mike T is the man. Any hate, disrespect, and the ilk is complete and utter bullsh*t. Mike T is the man. From day one that we talked on the phone in the offseason, I was never talking to a head coach. I was talking to a friend. I respected the hell out of that. I have crazy respect for him.
"The way that he leads the room, the way that he talks in the team meeting the way he is in practice. The surprise has been just what a great dude he is, what a great leader he is on top of what I already expected, which was already high based on what I thought from afar... That's the aura and that's the respect that Mike has from his players."
Tomlin has never posted a losing season during his time with the Steelers. That consistency continues to improve a part of the fanbase, but others want to see their team compete in the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers revealed he was in touch with Mike Tomlin before joining Steelers

Aaron Rodgers took over from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields after a tumultuous 2024 season. Back in June, he explained how Mike Tomlin impacted his decision to join the Steelers.

“I had conversation with Mike T every single week,” Rodgers said. “And it was really through those conversations that this became a reality. I think most people who come to the Steelers talk about one of the reasons, being Mike T and I can say that was right at the top, just the conversation that we had felt like you talking to an old friend, honestly.”
Coming off a 5-12 record in 2024, Aaron Rodgers has something to prove and the Steelers give him the best chance to do so. After multiple win-now moves, they are set to make some noise in the AFC.

