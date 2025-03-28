"Any team that's going to go far needs a quarterback” - Myles Garrett makes feelings known about Browns’ current situation

Myles Garrett made his feelings known about the Cleveland Browns' current quarterback situation. Garrett signed a four-year $160 million deal with the Browns to remain with the organization after a public trade request. With the star pass rusher back in the organization, he knows the team needs a star quarterback.

"Any team that's going to go far needs a quarterback and one that's young, can learn and is willing to be patient with the process," Garrett told Browns Radio Network.

"There's going to be some bumps in the road. It's going to be some learning pains. But us as a team has to be able to be a landing pad for him to fall back on, and know being on the defensive side, to help him out whenever things go wrong."

Cleveland has the second overall pick and could select a quarterback of the future in the 2025 NFL draft. Yet, regardless of what the Browns do at quarterback, Garrett knows the defense will need to step up and be a key reason for Cleveland's success.

"That's not for just a young quarterback. That's for veterans and guys who've been here for a while," Garrett said. "So as far as quarterbacks, whether it's one from the draft or an older guy, they have some help not only in their room but from some of the veterans."

Garrett recorded 14 sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 2024.

Myles Garrett focused on turning the Browns into a winner

Myles Garrett did request a trade since he felt he couldn't win in Cleveland.

However, after talking to the front office, Garrett felt comfortable with the team's vision and is confident he can help turn Cleveland around.

"Talking about the plans and future of this team and how we can turn this around and turn Cleveland into a winner... I think I had some frustration," Garrett said, via ESPN.

"I feel like that helped us grow and have conversations that were difficult but that needed to be had and helped create a little bit more discourse, helped build some relationships and reaffirm them. And now I feel like we're in a better place and now we can move on.

"I think the fans will see that my heart is in the right place. It has never been about money. It's always been about winning. That's where my frustration lies."

If Cleveland turns it around, Garrett will be a key part of it. The Browns have made the playoffs just twice since 2003 and once since 2021.

