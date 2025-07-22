  • home icon
  "Anything but Daniel Jones": NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson's injury update 1 day before training camp

"Anything but Daniel Jones": NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson's injury update 1 day before training camp

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 22, 2025
Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty
"Anything but Daniel Jones": NFL fans react to Anthony Richardson's injury update 1 day before training camp

The Indianapolis Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth pick of the 2023 draft. Richardson was selected due to his potential as a dual-threat QB capable of being the next valuable piece of the Colts' rebuild. However, injuries have limited Richardson to a mere 15 appearances in the league.

According to Jordan Schultz, Richardson (currently dealing with a shoulder injury) will not start training camp on the PUP list and is trending toward being full-go with no restrictions. NFL fans had a field day with their reactions on X after the news was reported.

One fan said, "Anything but Daniel Jones."
Another said, "It's his house."
A third fan said, "LETS GOOOOOOO"

However, some fans were less receptive towards the news.

One stated, "50.6% NFL career completion percentage. Next."
Another added, "If he can’t beat out Daniel Jones he should just retire."
One chipped in stating, "Only restriction is his ability to play QB in the NFL"

It was initially expected that Anthony Richardson would miss training camp and focus on featuring in preseason. However, the news coming out of Indianapolis is that the promising shot caller's recovery is ahead of schedule.

According to reports, Colts' owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has given Richardson a vote of confidence. Irsay-Gordon said:

"Where he is in his (professional) career and in his deal as a rookie, we still have time."

Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones in QB1 battle entering 2025

The Indianapolis Colts added Daniel Jones to their roster during the offseason. The Colts will be able to call upon the services of the former New York Giants standout for the upcoming campaign, thus providing competition for Anthony Richardson following his return.

The Colts shuffled between Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Flacco and Richardson in the 2024 season. Neither thrived, and Flacco has since taken his talents to Cleveland for what could be his final swansong.

So, this year's QB1 battle will be between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Both players have a lot to prove in the upcoming season, and training camp will be a great time for them to stake their claim for the QB1 spot.

Training camp begins on July 23 at the Grand Park Sports Campus, Westfield. After that comes preseason, where the Colts will play against the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, and Cincinnati Bengals.

