  "Anytime Brissett is around a TE leaves on a stretcher": NFL fans react as Travis Vokolek goes out during Cardinals vs. Colts

"Anytime Brissett is around a TE leaves on a stretcher": NFL fans react as Travis Vokolek goes out during Cardinals vs. Colts

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 12, 2025 19:02 GMT
New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Travis Vokolek goes out during Cardinals vs. Colts (image credit: getty)

Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek hurt his neck in the first quarter on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. He was carried off the field on a stretcher at Lucas Oil Stadium and was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Fans shared their reactions to his injury.

"Anytime (Jacoby) Brissett is around, a TE leaves on a stretcher, praying for Trey and Higgybear," one fan said.

"This game is already cooked and served," another fan said.
"How does that even happen on a fair catch? Genuinely can’t make this up. Cursed a** franchise," one fan commented.
"Another week, another awful injury 😢😢😢," one fan tweeted.
"Not watching the game. How do you get injured on a touchback?" one fan wrote.

Jacoby Brissett was the starting quarterback for the Cardinals. He substituted for Kyler Murray, who was inactive due to a foot injury sustained in last week’s defeat to the Tennessee Titans.

What happened to Travis Vokolek?

Travis Vokolek went down while blocking on the kickoff of the Indianapolis Colts' first touchdown drive of the game. He tried to block Colts linebacker Segun Olubi but was left flat on his back, unable to move. Replays showed that Olubi shoved him, causing him to fall.

The tight end was motionless with players from both teams huddled around him when the medical staff rushed to examine him. Vokolek was subsequently reported to be conscious and able to move all of his limbs.

Vokolek's face mask was removed from his helmet, and he was raised onto a cart before being driven through one of the tunnels. It was slightly encouraging that he gave a thumbs up while being carted off. It was announced after that Vokolek won't return to the game.

The Baltimore Ravens signed Vokolek as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He has been with the Cardinals since he was added to their active roster in December 2023.

Vokolek has had four appearances for Arizona before the Week 6 matchup, recording two tackles. With Tip Reiman sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, he was expected to be more involved this week and beyond.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

