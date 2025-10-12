"Anytime Brissett is around a TE leaves on a stretcher": NFL fans react as Travis Vokolek goes out during Cardinals vs. Colts

Arizona Cardinals tight end Travis Vokolek hurt his neck in the first quarter on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. He was carried off the field on a stretcher at Lucas Oil Stadium and was immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.Fans shared their reactions to his injury.&quot;Anytime (Jacoby) Brissett is around, a TE leaves on a stretcher, praying for Trey and Higgybear,&quot; one fan said.&quot;This game is already cooked and served,&quot; another fan said.&quot;How does that even happen on a fair catch? Genuinely can’t make this up. Cursed a** franchise,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Another week, another awful injury 😢😢😢,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Not watching the game. How do you get injured on a touchback?&quot; one fan wrote.Jacoby Brissett was the starting quarterback for the Cardinals. He substituted for Kyler Murray, who was inactive due to a foot injury sustained in last week’s defeat to the Tennessee Titans.What happened to Travis Vokolek?Travis Vokolek went down while blocking on the kickoff of the Indianapolis Colts' first touchdown drive of the game. He tried to block Colts linebacker Segun Olubi but was left flat on his back, unable to move. Replays showed that Olubi shoved him, causing him to fall.The tight end was motionless with players from both teams huddled around him when the medical staff rushed to examine him. Vokolek was subsequently reported to be conscious and able to move all of his limbs.Vokolek's face mask was removed from his helmet, and he was raised onto a cart before being driven through one of the tunnels. It was slightly encouraging that he gave a thumbs up while being carted off. It was announced after that Vokolek won't return to the game.The Baltimore Ravens signed Vokolek as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He has been with the Cardinals since he was added to their active roster in December 2023.Vokolek has had four appearances for Arizona before the Week 6 matchup, recording two tackles. With Tip Reiman sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury, he was expected to be more involved this week and beyond.