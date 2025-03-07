AP Mock Draft: NFL insider projects Raiders making blockbuster trade for Shedeur Sanders

Following Shedeur Sanders' stellar four-year collegiate career, split between the Jackson State Tigers and Colorado Buffaloes, he is widely expected to be selected within the first few picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press released his mock draft, where he predicted that the son of Pro and College Football Hall of Famer would be the second player off the board.

While the Cleveland Browns hold the second pick in the draft, the senior NFL writer predicted that the Las Vegas Raiders would trade up for the quarterback, writing:

"The best-case scenario for the Raiders would be to stay at No. 6 and have Sanders fall to them but they can’t take that chance. Tom Brady has mentored Sanders, who won’t be intimidated by high expectations.

"Sanders has his detractors and some of the criticism he receives is unfair because it’s based on opinions of his personality. He’s Prime Time’s son and Deion Sanders had plenty of critics on his way to the Hall of Fame."

Maaddi continued:

"The Browns traded a slew of picks to get Deshaun Watson in 2022 in what may end up being the worst trade in league history. Mock trade: Raiders get No. 2 pick and a fifth-rounder (165) for the No. 6 overall pick, and two third-rounders (68 and 73)." [h/t AP]

Sanders has long been rumored to be a target of the Raiders, particularly due to his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady and their need for a quarterback. While some mock drafts have had him slipping out of the top ten altogether, Maaddi believes that he is destined to wind up in Las Vegas.

Deion Sanders shares why he believes criticism around Shedeur Sanders has grown

Shedeur Sanders had plenty of eyes on him throughout his collegiate career. The criticism surrounding his NFL future has grown in recent weeks with some labeling him as arrogant.

His father and college coach, Deion Sanders, responded to the chatter during a discussion between the two:

"Why are you the only kid they're hating on? Why are you the only kid in the draft - potential first picks or whatever picks - that they hate on? Why are you the only one?"

After Shedeur responded that it could be due to 'Prime Time', the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer added:

"No, because they want you to slide to their team. It's games. It's games, but we know the game. We Sanders' baby."

Sanders finished his collegiate career as the NCAA's all-time leader in completion percentage. He finished 2024 with 4,134 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He completed 74.0% of his pass attempts and adding four rushing touchdowns.

The Buffaloes quarterback led the nation in completion percentage while ranking second in passing touchdowns and third in passing yards.

