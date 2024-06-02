On Saturday, Travis Kelce participated in KC's Big Slick Celebrity Weekend. During one skit, actor Jason Sudeikis cracked a joke at the expense of Kansas City Chiefs tight end and pop icon Taylor Swift’s relationship. However, this joke did not go down well with the Swifties.

The ‘Ted Lasso’ actor said on stage:

“Travis, when are you going to make an honest woman out of Taylor? Taylor doesn't need to be working anymore. And I know your kicker agrees with me! He gets it!”

Sudeikis referred to Kelce’s teammate, Harrison Butker, and his recent controversial commencement speech. The kicker had talked about his Catholic views and women’s role in society.

However, Swifties did not take kindly to those words, especially in light of being linked with the Chiefs kicker, Butker.

“He should apologize to Taylor,” one fan tweeted on X.

Some also brought in Sudeikis’ financial success against that of the musician. Sudeikis’ net worth is $20 million, while Swift’s is $1.3 billion.

“Seems mad she got more money,” another fan tweeted.

“Seems like he's insecure about a women having more than 50 times his net worth”, a fan tweeted.

One fan even took a shot at Jason Sudeikis’ fame.

“Jason be like: Let me say something so people can remember I exist”, the fan tweeted.

However, few wanted to remind everyone that this was a joke by Sudeikis.

“I think this comment section doesn’t realise he said it as a joke and doesn’t actually agree with Butker,” one supporter tweeted.

Many fans of Swift and Kelce got the joke.

“Haha thats funny,” a fan tweeted.

“LMFAO!!!!!” another fan tweeted.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce won’t mind the joke

Kelce and Swift have tried to keep their relationship under wraps as much as possible. However, the power couple wouldn’t mind the joke due to the cause behind it. Patrick Mahomes, Kelce's teammate, joined him in raising money for Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

The Chiefs superstars helped the organization raise $3.9 million with their event on Saturday. Hence, the joke was for a good cause.