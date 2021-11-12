"Welcome to LA, my brother" - LeBron James excited about Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Rams

The Odell Beckham Jr. and Cleveland Browns saga is now fully behind the wide receiver. Having cleared waivers as many expected, the 29-year-old has reportedly narrowed down his teams of choice to one. It appears that Beckham Jr. has chosen the bright lights of Los Angeles, home of the Los Angeles Rams, as his next destination.

The Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks and the Kansas City Chiefs were all reportedly interested in his service; however, he now has his sights set on the Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. choses Rams, Lebron welcomes him

According to Ian Rapoport and Kim Jones of the NFL Network, Beckham Jr. has signed a one-year deal with the Rams. With Sean McVay and the organization clearly thinking they are in a "Super Bowl" bubble, adding Odell Beckham Jr. to its receiving corps is serious business.

As expected, the reaction to Beckham Jr.'s move has been immense, with NBA superstar LeBron James leading the way.

James is a close friend of Beckham Jr.'s and was part of the "Free Odell" movement on social media as his time in Cleveland simply did not work out.

For the Rams and Sean McVay, Beckham Jr. adds another dimension to an already potent offense. With Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Van Jefferson already seeing plenty of action from Matt Stafford, adding Beckham Jr. is another great piece of business.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Browns' WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources.

Signing him for just the one-year is a smart deal and feels like a "prove it" deal. Despite his reputation as a star receiver, Beckham Jr.'s stats in his last two seasons do not paint the picture of a star receiver.

In his first season, Beckham Jr. was his "usual" self, notching up over 1,000 yards receiving and four touchdowns; however, since that 2019 season, his numbers have been mediocre, to say the least.

Playing just seven games last year due to injury, Beckham Jr. only had 319 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This season, in six games, he has just 232 yards.

Field Yates @FieldYates Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Odell Beckham, Jr. together.



Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Odell Beckham, Jr. together.

Good lord.

Moving to a different situation, such as L.A, gives Beckham Jr. a fresh start with an arguably better quarterback in Stafford and a better head coach in Sean McVay, who is an offensive-minded coach.

After adding veteran linebacker Von Miller last week and now Odell Beckham Jr., the Rams have signaled their intent to the rest of the league that they mean business this season and have their sights set firmly on winning the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

