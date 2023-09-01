Mike Evans has proven to be one of the most consistent wide receivers since being drafted by the Buccaneers in 2014. He is the franchise's all-time leader in yards, touchdowns, and receptions.

However, there have been rumors that the four-time Pro Bowler could be on the move.

Former NFL player Aqib Talib made an appearance on 'Up & Adams,' suggesting that Evans be moved to the Lions to pair up with Jared Goff, who signed a four-year, $134,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2019.

Talib said:

"That's my guy. Jared Goff is always behind Jared Goff. He got a lot of flak for the Super Bowl, but he was in a Super Bowl. He was in the playoffs. Third year in the league. He's going to playoffs. I mean, he's always about winning. Look at his career, man. He's always about winning."

"And this is a good team. It's a nice, well-coached team a physical powerhouse in my opinion, and I like Detroit. I like what they're doing. I think that'd be one of the final 40s and you add a guy like Mike Evans. I don't know what they can do. Okay, but I've been talking about it for a while man. I like where he at right now."

Last season, Mike Evans recorded his nine straight 1,000-yard season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had 1,124 yards to go with 77 receptions and six touchdowns.

Should the 30-year-old reach that 1,000-yard milestone again this season, he would be in some wide receiver royalty. Evans would join Jerry Rice and Randy Moss as the only three receivers in NFL history with at least 10 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Also, the Buccaneers star would join as the two players with 10 straight seasons of 1,000 yards receiving.

Mike Evans and his 2023 season salary

Evans is set to make $14.5 million in the 2023 season, which is tied for 11th amongst receivers. He's currently in the final year of his $82.5 million extension he signed back in March 2018.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht could have a hard time moving the Super Bowl winner as Evans has a cap number of $23,698,000, the second-highest for a wideout.

To Talib's point, the Lions have the cap space with $19,533,760 this year. A possible duo of Evans and Amon-Ra St. Brown could be a force for Goff and the Lions offense.

We'll see if the Buccaneers do move on Evans at some point this season or reach another contract extension.