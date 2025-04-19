Arch Manning to not declare for 2026 NFL draft? Cowboys reporter drops bombshell on Texas QB

Some NFL fans are already salivating about the prospect of Texas quarterback Arch Manning being selected in the 2026 NFL draft, even though it is still more than a year away. Clearly, the prospect of acquiring Manning has elicited considerable interest from some NFL teams, which are positioning themselves strategically to select him when the time comes.

However, Clarence Hill Jr., a Dallas Cowboys insider, does not expect the 19-year-old superstar to declare for the draft next year. Hill even went so far as to wager with a coworker, according to his post on X, suggesting that he is confident Manning would not be on draft boards.

"Got a little wager with some coworkers that Texas QB Arch Manning does not declare for the 2026 NFL Draft as most casuals expect. Silly People think he will be lured by the money if the NFL. Feel good about it," Hill tweeted on Friday.

It's still unknown how effective Manning will be as a full-time starter because he has only made two starts in his college football career. In addition, joining the NFL in 2026 might not be on his immediate to-do list since he is currently making a lot of money through NIL.

But given his stellar high school record and last name—being the grandson of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning—there is an understandable buzz about him.

Arch Manning has completed 61 of his 90 attempted passes in one season in college. He passed for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in 2024 while also adding 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL this offseason means that Manning will take the reins as the starter at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns in 2025.

Adam Schefter also has doubts about Arch Manning declaring for the 2026 NFL draft

Earlier this month, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed there are no indications Arch Manning would be there on draft boards next year.

"It sounds like he certainly could be staying beyond next year,” he said during an appearance on ESPN’s 'Get Up.'

"I’m not a college football insider, but none of the Mannings ever went out early, and I don’t know, with NIL money being what it is, why Arch would do that. He could be in the draft in 2027, not even next year," Schefter added.

There have been speculations that some teams are happy to hold off until the next draft before addressing their quarterback needs because the 2025 NFL draft is thought to be quite weak at the position. However, Schefter suggests that clubs preparing to wait for Manning until 2026 may be getting too optimistic.

