"Arch Manning going to the got damn Colts": NFL fans react as Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones struggle on Day 1 of camp

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 23, 2025 19:24 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job at the Indianapolis Colts training camp. Both players are the runaway favorites to start for the AFC South franchise in the 2025 NFL season.

However, both Richardson and Jones struggled on Day 1 of the camp. On Wednesday, the Indy Star reported that Richardson posted 4-of-11 in full-team workouts, 0-for-3 in 7-on-7. Jones was picked off by cornerback Kenny Moore II in 7-on-7 drills.

NFL fans caught wind of the performances and had a lot to say on X.

A fan said, "Arch Manning going to the got damn Colts isn't he?"
Another stated, "Colts fans in HELL."
One added, "Jones and AR5 taking turns gifting the defense all season long."

However, some fans seemed to look on the bright side.

One stated, "Jones doesn’t really throw a lot of picks tho…his problem was fumbling back in the day.
Another added, "People looking into INT in TRAINING CAMP are hilarious. Take a breath, people."
One chimed in saying, "For clarity, Jones went 7-8 passing, Richardson went 4-11. One had a much better day than the other and it isn't like it was an interception fest."

The Colts are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. The franchise has lacked a truly elite quarterback since the days of Andrew Luck, and it's not a surprise that some fans are dreaming of Arch Manning joining the franchise.

Moreover, Manning's uncle, Peyton Manning, is arguably the greatest quarterback in Colts history. He led the program to numerous postseason berths and a Super Bowl XLI win.

Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones vying for QB1 spot in 2025

Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones are the two standout names in the Colts' quarterback room. Richardson is entering his third season in the league while Jones is gearing up for Year 7.

Richardson is one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the NFL. The Colts selected him with the fourth pick in the 2023 draft due to his measurables and performance in that year's combine. The franchise ignored his iffy collegiate record and opted to pin its hopes on his potential to be the next great dual-threat QB.

Jones spent the first six seasons with the New York Giants. Jones was drafted to be Arch Manning's other uncle, Eli Manning's replacement. Jones led the Giants to one playoff berth during his time with the program but was ultimately released during the 2024 season. He's looking to get his career back on track in a different system in Indianapolis.

The Colts have begun their training camp and will look to put things in order ahead of the preseason.

