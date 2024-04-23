Are the Broncos wrapping up their 2024 QB search? Team’s former QB explains Zach Wilson move

Zach Wilson's time with Aaron Rodgers has ended. Instead, Wilson will spend the next chunk of time with Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

When the news of the trade broke on Monday, Broncos fans groaned. Most did all they could to let Wilson know he wasn't welcome in Denver. Some fear that he could be the team's last quarterback addition this year.

Speaking on Tuesday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst and former Broncos quarterback Chris Simms said that he expected that this was not the end of the search.

Chris Simms: "[00:02:19] I still fully expect them to draft a quarterback. As we talked about yesterday, I don't think you even want Zach Wilson as your backup right now. You'd like him as your third string. No pressure. Let's rewire the robot of Zach Wilson and see if we can get him [where] maybe in a year or two to be an awesome high-end backup. [00:02:48]" [29.0] PFT

Zach Wilson-Jarrett Stidham competition takes shape

Jarrett Stidham at Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos

Currently, the Denver Broncos have Jarrett Stidham, Ben Dinucci and Zach Wilson. If the team adds one more quarterback, the room will swell to four players. Most teams keep two quarterbacks and an emergency quarterback, so by default at least one of the three players will receive their walking papers this summer.

At the time of writing, it is unknown who the frontrunner is to start for the team in 2024. Some may argue that Stidham, after proving that he can win with the team in his brief showing at the end of the season, is the de facto starter. Others have braced for the Jets' de facto 2023 starter Wilson to take the helm as the newest addition to the team.

Dinucci appears to be in the final string, considering he served as the third-string quarterback last season. However, above all, most expect the quarterback room to be anything but fully settled in its current state.

If Denver drafts a top quarterback like J.J. McCarthy or Drake Maye, most expect him to be the starter on the first day of the year. That said, Sean Payton will make the final call. Until the 2024 NFL draft is fully wrapped up, one can only guess the way the roster will look.

Will the Denver Broncos start Zach Wilson in 2024?

