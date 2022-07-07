"Are we getting Kevin Durant?" - NFL fans react to Rams jumping on latest Usher meme trend

The Los Angeles Rams have jumped on the Usher meme trend, which seems to suggest something big is coming. However, LA has no cap space or picks to offer. The team’s social media staff took to Twitter to entice their fans and the reactions are in.

Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL “The Rams don’t have any picks or cap space.”



Les + Tony: “The Rams don’t have any picks or cap space.”Les + Tony: https://t.co/o3IAQbIbyy

Some speculated that Kevin Durant may be coming to the team.

However, he would tower over most cornerbacks. Tight end, perhaps.

Others were hopeful of the return of a familiar face.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still up for grabs. Can LA make it happen?

Then there were some who just had to praise the social media team.

This fan praised the LA social media team.

One supporter thinks it's magic what the Rams have pulled off.

This follower says picks and cap space aren't important when it comes to winning games.

Mick Carpenter @MichaelC_MPA @RamsNFL They will most likely return to the NFC championship game. Picks & cap don't win games. @RamsNFL They will most likely return to the NFC championship game. Picks & cap don't win games.

It’s true, the Rams had much of their Super Bowl winning roster return. But there is still the question of whether or not Odell Beckham Jr. will return to the team. The wide receiver is currently rehabbing from an MCL tear sustained during the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham played a major role in the Super Bowl win and fans would love to have him back.

If the Rams do bring back Beckham, a repeat appearance in the Super Bowl is almost a lock

But perhaps they have something else up their sleeve. What that would be, no one knows, but it’s hard to imagine they would have a need for help anywhere on the roster. Even after Robert Woods was traded, he was replaced by Allen Robinson. When they lost Von Miller, they replaced him with Bobby Wagner.

They also re-signed Aaron Donald to a massive deal that will bring him back to a stellar defense. This would guarantee nightmares for opposing quarterbacks for a few more years. This, of course, was among the top priorities for the team.

In the rest of the NFC West, the biggest competition comes from the Arizona Cardinals, who brought back quarterback Kyler Murray after some doubt. Then there’s the San Francisco 49ers, who hope Trey Lance will turn into their next franchise quarterback. After the trade of Russell Wilson, the Seahawks appear to be in a rebuilding year.

For the rest of the NFC, the one team that may have the firepower to compete with the Rams roster is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even then, they’ve lost quite a few pieces, including tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive star Ndamukong Suh. Ultimately, the Rams may find a repeat trip to the Super Bowl an easy accomplishment.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far