The New York Jets are in the market for a new quarterback for 2023-2024. The team is ready to move on from Zach Wilson after two seasons.

As of right now, the Jets are interested in two quarterbacks. The Jets have been linked to being one of the possible teams that Aaron Rodgers could be traded to, and they have a lot of interest in Derek Carr.

Carr is a free agent who was released a week ago by the Raiders and has been meeting with teams such as the Jets.

The Jets believe that Carr can be a franchise guy and can lead them to a championship.

Carr's meeting with New York was "very positive and went well."



ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington made an appearance on "Get Up" to discuss the status of Carr and the Jets.

Darlington said on Get Up:

"Derek Carr visiting with the team and I'm told, that it was a very positive metting, that the Jets really believe Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship. They also believe that the meeting went really."

He also stated that they are in a difficult position to decide what to do at quarterback due to Rodgers' uncertainty.

"Here's the rub though. Aaron Rodgers still lingers and the team also remains fascinated in the possibility of adding. So why's that a problem? The timeline. right now, we're looking at a situation where Aaron Rodgers hasn't even gone to the Packers yet saying he wants to be traded. We don't know if the Packers are willing to trade him."

"So, do the Jets go hard for Derek Carr now or do they risk losing him on potentially waiting for Aaron Rodgers?"

Who would be a better option for the New York Jets at quarterback, Aaron Rodgers or Derek Carr?

Both Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers would be significant upgrades from Zach Wilson.

Wilson held the team back this season and the Jets used Mike White and Joe Flacco for a good portion of last season.

Rodgers is a four-time MVP and has won a Super Bowl. He's considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and has been to five NFC Championship games.

Carr is a four-time Pro Bowler with much less playoff experience but is seven years younger than Rodgers and is more committed to winning a championship than Rodgers.

If the Jets want to go all out and try to win a Super Bowl, they may go for Rodgers, but if they want a more stable QB in the long term, they should go with Carr.

