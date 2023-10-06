Josh Sweat and Montez Sweat have become valuable defensive ends for their respective NFL teams. Josh has been with the Philadelphia Eagles since they drafted him in 2018. The Virginia native and former Florida State standout was a part of the 2021 NFC Pro Bowl squad.

Meanwhile, Montez has been with the Washington Commanders since 2019. Being with one team for five seasons contrasts his college experience, where he studied for three schools in five years. Given their last name, most football fans think they are relatives.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Are Josh Sweat and Montez Sweat related?

The surname (and the tenacity to chase opposing quarterbacks) is all that they share. Montez Sweat and Josh Sweat are not related. While Josh was born and raised in Chesapeake, Virginia, Montez was born in Richmond, Kentucky, and went to high school in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Now, you’ll argue they are cousins who lived in different states. Not a chance because Josh Sweat was born on March 29, 1997, to William Washington and Carlette Sweat.

Meanwhile, Montez Sweat’s father was unknown, and his mother died when he was 15. His grandparents, Charles and Deborah Sweat, cared for him and his younger sister, Yvette. They have a brother, Anthony, who was fatally shot in 2021 at age 27.

While unrelated, Montez and Josh Sweat have had their fair share of injuries. Montez suffered a jaw fracture in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season, placing him on injured reserve. That injury and testing positive for COVID-19 forced him to miss seven regular season games.

Meanwhile, Josh has injured his hip, neck, and wrist throughout his NFL career. He was also under concussion protocol in Week 10 of the 2021 season.

However, the most severe injury he experienced was a ruptured artery five days before the Eagles’ 2021 Wild Card Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A subsequent procedure stopped the bleeding. He could have died had he been asleep.

Josh Sweat and Montez Sweat are balling for their squads

Josh Sweat, who builds elaborate computer set-ups as a hobby, has been an asset for the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2021, he had 7.5 sacks, 19 solo tackles, 13 quarterback hits, four passes defended, and a forced fumble. He followed that up with 11 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, and an interception last year.

Montez Sweat had eight sacks, 28 quarterback hits, and two pass deflections in 17 games last season. He already has three sacks four games into the 2023 NFL season. He has consistently delivered for the Washington Commanders, not going lower than five sacks in his first four seasons.

Montez Sweat is playing the 2023 season under a $11.5 million option that Washington exercised. Meanwhile, Josh is under contract with the Eagles until 2024.