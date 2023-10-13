Are Justin Reid and Eric Reid brothers? Chiefs star’s family explored

Given that Eric Reid, the older brother of Justin Reid, also played football in the NFL, it's safe to conclude that football runs in the Reid family. In 2013, Eric, who played in the league for seven years, was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Justin Reid frequently acknowledges that his older brother, who played for the Carolina Panthers from 2018 to 2019 and the San Francisco 49ers from 2013 to 2017, helped him become an improved player.

Justin once recalled:

"In college, I used to go to his house, and he'd pull up his film, and we'd analyze it together. He'd give me the game plan on what they were doing, why they were doing certain things, and he'd just give me tips."

While his brother played for Stanford, Eric Reid was a safety with the San Francisco 49ers. With the 68th overall choice in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans chose Justin, giving him the chance to play in the NFL, like his brother.

A Pro Bowl safety in his debut season with the 49ers, Eric Reid grew up to be an All-American at Louisiana State University. The former Carolina Panthers defender encouraged his younger brother to enroll at Stanford even though his father, mother, and older sister, Christina, were also students of LSU.

He knew Justin was a very brilliant child and saw the sports program and the educational possibilities as an ideal match for him.

The way it looks, Eric and Justin, who's a safety for the Kansas City Chiefs now, had a fairly traditional brother connection while coming up in Louisiana. Eric gave a bit of tough love in his role as the older sibling:

"I constantly tried to make him stronger. I was always harsh with him. But, I think, it worked out good for him."

Justin Reid has grown to be a key part of the Chiefs defense

When Justin Reid didn't re-sign with the Houston Texans in 2022, he became a free agent and was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The safety inked an appealing three-year contract with the Chiefs, outlining major defense-related adjustments that were to follow.

Reid adapted superbly to his role as the season went on, and his output improved. He was already playing like a veteran who was constantly dependable and had no obvious weaknesses towards the end of the season.

Although Justin Reid has good tackling skills, speed, athleticism and size that help him stop the run, his greatest strength is arguably his football intelligence, which has immensely benefitted the Chiefs.