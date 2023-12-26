Are the Seahawks in the playoffs? Seattle's playoff chances and odds explored for Week 17 

The Seattle Seahawks have increased their chances of making the NFC playoffs after picking up a much-needed victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. Following their close 20-17 win over the Titans, the Seahawks improved to 8-7 in the season, which is good enough presently to be a wildcard team in the NFC.

Still, there are many different scenarios in which the Seahawks could make or miss the playoffs following the outcome of their two remaining games in the regular season.

The Seahawks will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in Week 17 and will end their regular season facing the Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks playoff chances: What are the odds of Seattle securing a spot in the NFL Playoffs?

Geno Smith after Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans

According to the New York Times, the Seattle Seahawks have a 68 percent chance to make the playoffs following their Week 16 win against the Tennessee Titans.

There's one simple way for Seattle to secure a playoff spot: Win out. The Seahawks have a 99 percent chance of clinching a playoff berth if they win both of their final two games of the season.

If they lose to Pittsburgh this week, their odds will drop down to 40 percent entering Week 18. Losing both games would give them a 1 percent chance at making the playoffs.

Seahawks playoff picture: Who could Seattle face in the playoffs?

Geno Smith during Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans

As things currently stand, the Seattle Seahawks hold the number seven seed in the NFC, which is the third wildcard spot. If the regular season ended today, Seattle would be one of three wildcard teams in the playoffs from the NFC.

With the San Francisco 49ers having an 11-4 record and having already clinched the NFC West, there is no way possible for the Seahawks to win the division. Their only shot at making the playoffs is being a wildcard team. That said, they will hold the fifth, sixth, or seventh seed in the playoffs.

They would have to face a division winner which could be the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, or the Detroit Lions.

With two weeks left in the regular season, every game is critical for seeding and nothing will be set in stone until more games happen.

