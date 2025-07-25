“Are you the starter?”: Joe Flacco reveals how his kids’ questions ease NFL stress as Browns decide QB1

The Cleveland Browns are in the midst of a quarterback competition, and Joe Flacco is hoping to win the job again.Flacco is competing with Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel for the starting job. Flacco is the veteran of the group, and although he would be a mentor for Gabriel and Sanders if they start, he's looking to win the job.However, as the quarterback competition continues, Flacco says his kids are giving him extra motivation to win the job.“Yeah, I mean I went home in the beginning of June, and they’re like, ‘are you the starter?’ It's not added pressure. It's honestly makes it a lot of fun,&quot; Flacco said. &quot;It's almost like takes pressure off because you're you that almost helps put me in the moment and see it for what it is. &quot;You know, you wish you could see it as it's from a 11, 12, 13 year old does. So when you hang around them and you see the questions they ask and the way they phrase things, it honestly kind of helps. It helps put things in the moment and kind of really remind you of what's important and why this game is so important to you.”Flacco is entering his 18th NFL season and is back with the Browns after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts, as he led Cleveland to the playoffs in 2023.Flacco helped the Baltimore Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII.Joe Flacco not getting 11-on-11 reps in Browns' campAlthough Joe Flacco is competing for the Cleveland Browns' quarterback job, he appears to be on the outside looking in.Flacco was brought in to be a veteran, and Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi revealed the veteran didn't get any 11-on-11 reps on the first day of training camp.&quot;So Day 1 of Browns training camp sees a similar QB rotation as OTAs: Kenny Pickett handled all the first-team offense reps in 11-on-11, followed by Dillon Gabriel with the second team and then Shedeur Sanders with the third team. No 11-on-11 reps for Joe Flacco,&quot; Oyefusi wrote.With Flacco not getting any 11-on-11 reps, he seems likely to be the backup as the veteran. As of right now, Pickett and Gabriel appear to be the front-runners to win the Browns' starting QB job.Cleveland opens its 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.