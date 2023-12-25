Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift married? Fact-checking Tony Romo's claim that singer-songwriter is Chiefs TE's 'wife'

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs got off to a rocky start against the Las Vegas Raiders, going three-and-out on their first two possession. The tight end also uncharacteristically dropped a pass and punched the air in frustration.
The Chiefs finally got their act together as Mahomes engineered a stellar drive, aided by a vintage Kelce catch-and-run that awoke the crowd inside Arrowhead Stadium. This was the tight end's 900th career catch, and his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who was in the stands supporting her superstar boyfriend, was ecstatic.
However, broadcaster Tony Romo sent the internet into a frenzy by referring to Swift as Kelce's wife.
Kelce and Swift's relationship has been going strong for months, but have the wedding bells already been rung?
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship status
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are not married. The two have been dating for months, and there have been rumors about the Chiefs tight end planning to propose the singer-songwriter.
However, none of those reports have been confirmed yet.