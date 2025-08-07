"Arguably better than the Odell catch": NFL fans react to Tetairoa McMillan's one-handed catch during training camp 

After three seasons with the Arizona Wildcats, Tetairoa McMillan declared for this year's NFL draft. The Carolina Panthers acquired the wide receiver in the first round with the No. 8 pick. McMillan is currently gearing up for his debut in the league this upcoming season.On Thursday, the Panthers shared a photo of McMillan from the team's training camp. In the snippet, the 2024 Consensus All-American showed off his catching skills, leaping into the air to make a one-handed catch at practice.Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to McMillan's training camp performance on social media.&quot;Arguably better than the Odell catch,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Loading: OROY!&quot; another fan said.&quot;Got his glove snatched from one hand and one hand catch with the other, Yeah we got a demon,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Illest part ... you know the DB was holding because he still has Tmac's glove in the hand on the ground ... sheesh,&quot; another fan said&quot;Thank you for flying Tet-Air!,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Bro took his glove, hang it in the louvre... We are making the playoffs,&quot; a fan wrote.During his three-season collegiate stint with the Wildcats, Tetairoa McMillan played in a total of 37 games. He recorded 3,423 yards and 26 receiving TDs. However, during the 2024 season, he managed only a 4-8 campaign with the team before transitioning to the NFL.Panthers HC Dave Canales shares his thoughts on Tetairoa McMillan and Bryce Young's connectionTwo years before McMillan, the Panthers acquired quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Fans are excited to witness the chemistry between McMillan and Young heading into the 2025 season.On Wednesday, Panthers head coach Dave Canales provided some details on the development of the chemistry between his new wide receiver and starting quarterback.&quot;It's going great,&quot; Canales said via AtoZSports.com. &quot;I love the chemistry they're developing. Especially down the field. Bryce has been giving T-Mac a lot of opportunities, lot of shots down the field to figure out where can I put this, where he can put his hands on it.&quot;The Panthers are scheduled to take on the Cleveland Browns in a preseason game on Friday at Bank of America Stadium and will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Fans might get to see McMillan and Young in action together on the field.How do you think the Carolina Panthers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.