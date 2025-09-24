Arik Armstead 'fed up' after being "disrespected" despite Jaguars' 2-1 record

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead isn't too happy with the way his team has been portrayed in the media after winning two of their opening three games. Armstead appeared on the &quot;Up&amp;Adams&quot; show on Tuesday and said that he is &quot;fed up&quot; with Jacksonville being &quot;disrespected&quot; so early in the season.&quot;Fed up of a lot,&quot; Armstead said. &quot;I mean, fed up of, you know, I talked about this when I came to the Jags of how, like, this is a take what you want league. And you have to take respect. And quite honestly, we are disrespected.&quot;Armstead further explained that the Jaguars want to build on their decent start to the season.&quot;And we gotta continue to do day by day,&quot; Armstead said. &quot;And, you know, not rest on what we've done for the first three games. But, you know, carry that with us. Carry that chip on our shoulder, tired of being fed up, of, you know, being in the bottom of the league, and get that turned around.&quot;Armstead is in his second year with the Jaguars. He previously played nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.In three games this season, Armstead has four tackles (one solo) with 1.5 sacks.The Jaguars opened their season with a 26-10 win over the Carolina Panthers. They suffered a 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, but beat the Houston Texans in Week 3.Arik Armstead and Jaguars will face San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 of 2025 NFL seasonJacksonville Jaguars DE Arik Armstead - Source: GettyArik Armstead and the Jaguars will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.The 49ers have had a perfect start to the season. They have beaten the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals in their three games.For Armstead, the game against San Francisco will mean more since he will suit up against his former team.