Arik Armstead makes feelings known on Robert Saleh's reunion with 49ers after his departure

Arik Armstead was selected in the first round, No. 17 overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2015 NFL Draft. After spending the first nine seasons of his career in the San Francisco area, Armstead moved on to the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing a major three year deal worth up to $51 million.

In his first season in Jacksonville last year, Armstead won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his tremendous impact on the community. Although he is no longer with the 49ers, Armstead was asked to give his opinion on Robert Saleh, after the latter returned to San Francisco this offseason as the defensive coordinator.

Armstead made the comments on 'First Things First', with the clip being uploaded on the social media platform X by the profile 'Coach Yac 🗣'.

"I think he has a tremendous impact. I love Saleh… I look back at the 2020 season. We had a whole bunch of injuries... and with Saleh’s leadership, it seemed like our whole team was hurt, we still finished a top 5 defense. That was the standard that was set. It didn’t matter who was out there, the standard was set that we’re the best defense in the league and we still finished top 5 in defense regardless of who was out there. So, Saleh is going to bring a lot back to the Bay." Armstead said.

Can Robert Saleh bring success back to the San Francisco 49ers defensive unit?

Saleh was the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers between 2017 and 2020 campaigns prior to moving on as the head coach of the New York Jets. In his first season in San Francisco, the 49ers had the No. 19 ranked defensive unit in points against per game. In the next year, the 49ers had the No. 23 ranked defense in the league in points against per game.

However, after that campaign, Saleh and the 49ers really turned it around. In 2019, the club had the No. 7 ranked defensive unit in points against per game.

As is clear, the 49ers defense developed and improved over time with Saleh as the defensive coordinator of the club. Although he is no longer with the team, Armstead evidently believes that the 49ers defense will return to its best with Saleh back in charge of the unit in 2025.

