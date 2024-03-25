Arizona Cardinals 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Jonathan Gannon could go about business in 2024 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals were the favorites to be the worst team in the league last year and Jonathan Gannon deserves credit that it did not happen. Obviously, the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots contrived to be extremely poor. But unlike those three teams, the Cardinals' woes were not down to having a quarterback issue and they can build around Kyler Murray.

But the level of rebuild will not make for an easy task. They need to plug holes around the roster. They scored a paltry 19.4 points per game on average last season and shipped in 26.8. Such a points differential often proved insurmountable. To ensure that this does not happen again, Jonahan Gannon needs to give Kyler Murray weapons. He also needs to address a leaky defense. There's work to be done across the board.

Jonathan Gannon's responsibility will be to do just that in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft and here are a few ways he can go about it based on Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator.

Cardinals 7-round mock draft 1.0: Jonathan Gannon plays the cards he has

Jonathan Gannon works in the first scenario mostly around the picks he currently has. In that strategy, the Cardinals pick the first receiver off the board and they go for Malik Nabers here. With their other first-round pick, they address the defense by drafting Darius Robinson as an edge rusher.

Further rounds feature addressing needs across the secondary, offensive line, defensive line, and rushing game. The method here is picking the best wide receiver available, getting a solid running back in the later round, and then fortifying around Kyler Murray on both offense and defense.

Cardinals 7-round mock draft 2.0: Arizona builds for the future

The next strategy for Jonathan Gannon to follow could be to make some trades and get some picks for next year's draft and this year's as well. Here, the method shifts by aiming for multiple weapons for Kyler Murray instead of just giving him one top receiver.

Trading down, knowing the depth of this year's wide receiver class, they go and get Brock Bowers first to add a top-quality recruit in the tight end position. Then they wait to pick up Xavier Worthy as the next pick to address their need for a wide receiver. Then the focus moves on to the offensive line, defensive line, and secondary to ensure that most of the needs are addressed.

This scenario is perhaps the best for the Cardinals as it does not play it too safe as the first choice. But it does not go as aggressive as the following scenario either.

Cardinals 7-round mock draft 3.0: Trades increase volume of picks

Another strategy for Jonathan Gannon to consider is to get as many picks in this year's draft to fill up on potential and also address the myriad needs across the board. That is what this scenario shows as the Cardinals exit the 2024 NFL Draft with 16 picks.

They begin by drafting wide receiver Troy Franklin by trading back towards the bottom of the first round. With the volume of picks, they can also add another wide receiver towards the end of the draft picks. in the second round, they address their defense by drafting a cornerback and an edge rusher.

In later rounds, Jonathan Gannon can draft a running back and address their needs along the offensive line. He can go back to get more pass rushers and corners before getting some offensive and defensive linemen again. The sheer number of picks gives him the chance to create real depth on his roster.