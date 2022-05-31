"Way too young, sh*t sucks" - NFL fans react to the untimely demise of 25-year-old Cardinals corner Jeff Gladney

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was tragically killed in a road traffic accident in his home state of Texas on Monday morning. In what has been an already heartbreaking off-season for the NFL, in light of the untimely passing of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, this latest news has been difficult for football fans to process.

Gladney's life was abruptly cut short far too early. He was only 25 at the time of his death. Here are some early reactions as fans, friends, and teammates try to come to terms with the news.

One fan sent prayers to Gladney's family, adding that the cornerback was way too young to have gone so soon:

‎ً @eaglesnicky @MySportsUpdate Prayers to his family man way too young shit sucks… @MySportsUpdate Prayers to his family man way too young shit sucks…

Teammate JJ Watt was one of the first players to share his feelings:

JJ Watt @JJWatt



Just tragic.



Rest In Peace Jeff.



🏼 Horrifying news to hear this morning.Just tragic.Rest In Peace Jeff. Horrifying news to hear this morning. Just tragic.Rest In Peace Jeff. 🙏🏼

Jalen Reagor, the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and former Texas Christian University (TCU) teammate of Gladney, shared an emotional tweet in remembrance of his friend:

Reag @jalenreagor Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!



R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please. Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man… ain’t too much more I can take man damn!R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.

The Eagles wide receiver also shared his last words with Gladney, which happened to be friendly text messages:

Reag @jalenreagor My last words with you bro My last words with you bro https://t.co/PGn3gyauCg

Reagor posted another heartfelt message in another tweet:

Reag @jalenreagor Imma miss you like Crazy bro… watch over me please. Imma miss you like Crazy bro… watch over me please. https://t.co/vFMt8VNIMQ

Gladney's former university shared their shock at the loss of their former student, who undoubtedly still had a massive future in the league:

TCU FOOTBALL @HORNEDFROGFB Jeff was a hell of a player and was loved by all of the Frog Fam. RIP Jeff Gladney, We Love You Jeff was a hell of a player and was loved by all of the Frog Fam. RIP Jeff Gladney, We Love You💜 https://t.co/Q4sdGkVjEu

The Minnesota Vikings, the team that made the former TCU Froghorn a first-round pick in 2020, tweeted the following:

Minnesota Vikings @Vikings We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon. https://t.co/5bdVCXT6Gv

One Cardinals fan published a tweet celebrating the legacy of the late cornerback:

Jaylen @2smoothjay_ Let’s celebrate the legacy of Jeff Gladney. He signed with TCU after being a 3-star recruit out of highschool. Earned a 1st team all-big 12 in 2019 and 2nd team all-big 12 in 2018 en route to becoming a 1st round pick in the NFL. Just 2 days ago he bought his mother a new house. Let’s celebrate the legacy of Jeff Gladney. He signed with TCU after being a 3-star recruit out of highschool. Earned a 1st team all-big 12 in 2019 and 2nd team all-big 12 in 2018 en route to becoming a 1st round pick in the NFL. Just 2 days ago he bought his mother a new house.

Other Cardinals fans were still in shock at the unexpected death of their cornerback, while supporters of other franchises around the league expressed their sympathies as another young, talented member of the NFL family was lost.

Birdgang DownUnder @BirdgangDownUnd Condolences go out to the family and friends of Jeff Gladney. 25 is meant to be the beginning. #RIP Condolences go out to the family and friends of Jeff Gladney. 25 is meant to be the beginning. #RIP

Inject Chicken @InjectChicken Even though he was a former Viking, some things transcend rivalries and sports. RIP Jeff Gladney, thoughts and prayers to him and his family. Sad to see someone go especially that young Even though he was a former Viking, some things transcend rivalries and sports. RIP Jeff Gladney, thoughts and prayers to him and his family. Sad to see someone go especially that young

Jeff Gladney's time in the NFL

After being selected 31st overall in the 2020 draft by the Minnesota Vikings, Gladney managed to get considerable game time in his first season. Unfortunately, he was cut by the Vikings before the beginning of his second season, after he was charged with domestic violence.

He was subsequently found not guilty and signed a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals as he sought to restart his fledgling NFL career, which had been unfairly interrupted.

Early reports from his time at the franchise suggested that the Cardinals were extremely high on the TCU product, looking to have him in the starting line-up for Week 1, should training camps have gone well.

As the news filters around the league, it will be difficult for many to accept after what has already been a highly emotional few months for the NFL and its fanbase. Another soul taken far too soon, a reminder of just how fragile life can be. RIP Jeff Gladney.

