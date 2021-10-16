Cardinals updated depth chart: Arizona's offense gets massive facelift with Zach Ertz's additions

The Arizona Cardinals have strengthened their already fortified roster with a former Pro Bowl player.

The Cardinals have landed former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz in a trade that saw them send cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick to acquire his services.

Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Trade: Eagles are sending three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Trade: Eagles are sending three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/lUlic7y0Oa I have zero Tay Gowan opinions. Happy for Ertz though! Go prosper. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… I have zero Tay Gowan opinions. Happy for Ertz though! Go prosper. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

From the Eagles' perspective, they are still in good hands with Dallas Goedert, their 2018 second-round draft pick who was initially drafted as a potential replacement for Ertz. The Eagles also gained some depth in the secondary by acquiring another cornerback in a division that sees Dak Prescott twice a year.

The Cardinals, who are currently the only undefeated team in the league at 5-0, are bolstering an already solid offense. With the addition of Zach Ertz, let's take a look at the new depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals' depth chart with the addition of Zach Ertz

Here is the anticipated starting offensive lineup for the Arizona Cardinals:

QB - Kyler Murray | HB - Chase Edmonds | WR - DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, Christian Kirk | TE - Zach Ertz | OL - D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, Rodney Hudson, Sean Harlow, Kelvin Beachum

So far this season, the Cardinals' offense has been on fire, led by NFL MVP candidate Kyler Murray. Last season, the Cardinals began building a roster that went from good to great when they added All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

This year, they have also signed former Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green, along with rookie receiver Rondale Moore, who has been a revelation coming out of Purdue University.

Does the addition of Zach Ertz make the Cardinals the obvious Super Bowl favorites?

For the Cardinals, on the offensive side of the ball, the tight end position may have been the only position where there may have been a question in terms of consistent production. Their current tight end, Maxx Williams, was recently placed on the Injured Reserve list due to a season-ending knee injury.

The addition of Zach Ertz brings a tight end who understands the nuances of the position. Ertz was a constant threat for former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, and some would argue that Ertz was Wentz's most reliable offensive weapon during his time in Philadelphia.

Also Read

Having a three-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion in the fold for Kyler Murray can only help propel the Cardinals into their quest to not only win the NFC West but the Super Bowl as well.

And with Murray's scrambling ability, what better weapon to have in the middle of the field than a trusted tight end? Zach Ertz has a new home and will perhaps have another Super Bowl victory.

Edited by Samuel Green